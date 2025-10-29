Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Nottinghamshire.

Tony Dilkes, 36, of St Johns Court, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 8 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Drug rehabilitation: 6 months. Compensation: £69.

Joshua Harte, 26, of Watson Road, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop, and theft in dwelling. Compensation: £356.93. Imprisonment period: 14 days.

Claire Barker, 42, Lancastrian Way, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £70.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Leon Glover, 40, of Darrel Road, Retford, admitted: theft from a shop, and possess a controlled drug of class A - heroin. Compensation: £36. Detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

Nathan Shackleton, 31, of Shakespeare Street, Worksop, admitted: drive whilst disqualified, without third party insurance, and possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. Costs: £85. Disqualification period: 50 months 7 days. Total custodial period: 36 weeks.

John Tanner, 60, of Halliday Close, Worksop, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a telescopic baton, and assault by beating. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 180 hours. Compensation: £40.

Leon Lincoln, 27, of Gateford Road, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £85. Compensation: £60. Fine: £40.

Peter Lawrence, 35, of Swan's Quay, Retford, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 43 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, drive whilst disqualified. Disqualification period: 60 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Imprisonment period: 12 weeks, suspended period: 18 months. Rehabilitation activity: 12 days. Unpaid work: 150 hours.

Mathew Beardsley, 44, of Roundhouse Crescent, Worksop, admitted: assault a constable in the execution of his / her duty, and criminal damage. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Compensation: £100.