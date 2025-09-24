Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area
Luke Glaves, 25, of Rufford Street, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Unpaid work: 150 hours. Compensation: 398.01.
Nathan Surridge, 24, of Gateford Road, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Conditional discharge: 12 months. Compensation: £120.
Mark Richardson, 58, of Potter Street, Worksop, admitted: fail to surrender to police / court bail at the appointed time. Detained in the courthouse - detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.
Gavin Austin, 21, of Shrewsbury Road, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Unpaid work: 100 hours. Compensation: £100.
Akshay Londe, 29, of Watson road, worksop, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £221. Disqualification period: 14 months, disqualification reduction period: 106 days. Fine: £553.
Steven Lloyd, 32, of Old Forge Road, Misterton, Doncaster, admitted: criminal damage and assault a constable in the execution of his / her duty. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 150 hours. Compensation: £150. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.
Callum Perkins, 25, of School Road, Langold, Worksop, admitted: assault by beating. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £166. Fine: £415. Compensation: £90.
Ryan Gee, 36, of Valley Road, Worksop, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence, obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty, and assault a constable in the execution of his / her duty. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Unpaid work: 100 hours. Compensation: £100.
Ian Hobson, 45, of Sherwood Road, Harworth, admitted: theft by employee. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 150 hours. Compensation: £2880.24.
Martin Heath, 45, of Bridge Street, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop and possess a controlled drug of class B - namely mamba. Compensation: £9.20.