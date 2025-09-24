Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area

Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at the magistrates’ courts in Nottinghamshire.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Glaves, 25, of Rufford Street, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Unpaid work: 150 hours. Compensation: 398.01.

Nathan Surridge, 24, of Gateford Road, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Conditional discharge: 12 months. Compensation: £120.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Richardson, 58, of Potter Street, Worksop, admitted: fail to surrender to police / court bail at the appointed time. Detained in the courthouse - detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Gavin Austin, 21, of Shrewsbury Road, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Unpaid work: 100 hours. Compensation: £100.

Akshay Londe, 29, of Watson road, worksop, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £221. Disqualification period: 14 months, disqualification reduction period: 106 days. Fine: £553.

Steven Lloyd, 32, of Old Forge Road, Misterton, Doncaster, admitted: criminal damage and assault a constable in the execution of his / her duty. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 150 hours. Compensation: £150. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Perkins, 25, of School Road, Langold, Worksop, admitted: assault by beating. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £166. Fine: £415. Compensation: £90.

Ryan Gee, 36, of Valley Road, Worksop, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence, obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty, and assault a constable in the execution of his / her duty. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Unpaid work: 100 hours. Compensation: £100.

Ian Hobson, 45, of Sherwood Road, Harworth, admitted: theft by employee. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 150 hours. Compensation: £2880.24.

Martin Heath, 45, of Bridge Street, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop and possess a controlled drug of class B - namely mamba. Compensation: £9.20.