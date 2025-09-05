Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area

Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at the magistrates’ courts in Nottinghamshire.

Richard Kay, 34, of no fixed abode, Worksop, admitted: criminal damage, and assault by beating. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Compensation: £140. Fine: £40.

Chantelle Savage, 26, of Grange Road, Retford, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £26. Conditional discharge: 12 months.

Thomas Kenwright, 29, St Giles Close, Retford, found guilty: use a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Costs: £320. Surcharge: £264. Fine: £660. Driving record endorsed with 8 penalty points.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Stephanie Porter, 32, of Canterbury Close, Retford, found guilty: fail to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Costs: £300. Surcharge: £264. Fine: £660. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points.

Dean Thompson, 56, of Yew Tree Road, Elkesley, Retford, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without third party insurance. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £200. Disqualification period: 3 months. Fine: £500.

Daniel Kinsella, 41, of Valley Road, Worksop, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - morphine. Costs: £50. Surcharge: £48. Fine: £120.

Samuel Williams, 46, of White House Road, Bircotes, admitted: theft from a shop. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 16 days. Compensation: £52.92.

David Harrower, 52, of Albert Road, Retford, admitted: criminal damage.1 day detention deemed served imposed for time spent in custody.

Scott McCusker, 34, of Jardine, Worksop, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, and drive whilst disqualified. Costs: £85. Disqualification period: 30 months. Imprisonment period: 4 weeks, suspended period: 1 year.

Kian Brown, 19, of no fixed abode, Cobwell Road, Retford, found guilty: aggravated vehicle taking - (being carried on). Costs: £300. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 5 days. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £50.