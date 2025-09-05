Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area
Richard Kay, 34, of no fixed abode, Worksop, admitted: criminal damage, and assault by beating. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Compensation: £140. Fine: £40.
Chantelle Savage, 26, of Grange Road, Retford, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £26. Conditional discharge: 12 months.
Thomas Kenwright, 29, St Giles Close, Retford, found guilty: use a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Costs: £320. Surcharge: £264. Fine: £660. Driving record endorsed with 8 penalty points.
Stephanie Porter, 32, of Canterbury Close, Retford, found guilty: fail to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Costs: £300. Surcharge: £264. Fine: £660. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points.
Dean Thompson, 56, of Yew Tree Road, Elkesley, Retford, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without third party insurance. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £200. Disqualification period: 3 months. Fine: £500.
Daniel Kinsella, 41, of Valley Road, Worksop, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - morphine. Costs: £50. Surcharge: £48. Fine: £120.
Samuel Williams, 46, of White House Road, Bircotes, admitted: theft from a shop. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 16 days. Compensation: £52.92.
David Harrower, 52, of Albert Road, Retford, admitted: criminal damage.1 day detention deemed served imposed for time spent in custody.
Scott McCusker, 34, of Jardine, Worksop, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, and drive whilst disqualified. Costs: £85. Disqualification period: 30 months. Imprisonment period: 4 weeks, suspended period: 1 year.
Kian Brown, 19, of no fixed abode, Cobwell Road, Retford, found guilty: aggravated vehicle taking - (being carried on). Costs: £300. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 5 days. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £50.