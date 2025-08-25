Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area

By Tim Cunningham
Published 26th Aug 2025, 00:00 BST
Here are some of the latest cases heard at the magistrates’ courts in Nottinghamshire.

Gary Storey, 43, of Gateford Road, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Compensation: £63.25.

Mateusz Majewski, 22, of Henry Close, Worksop, found guilty (proved in absence): drive without third party insurance. Costs: £390. Surcharge: £264. Fine: £660. Driving record endorsed with 8 penalty points.

Adam Smeaton, 43, of Lowton Street, Worksop, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence, and possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Unpaid work: 80 hours. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.placeholder image
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Shane Cooper, 43, of no fixed abode, Bircotes, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - crack cocaine. Costs: £85. Forfeiture and destruction ordered. Detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

Andrew Cooper, 46, of Furnival Street, Worksop, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence. Costs: £85. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 9 days. Fine: £100.

Louise Thorn, 40, of Sycamore Road, Carlton in Lindrick, admitted: assault a constable in the execution of his / her duty, and drunk and disorderly in a public place. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80. Compensation: £100. Fine: £200.

Jamie Corby, 43, of Potter Street, Worksop, admitted: attempt theft of pedal cycle and assault by beating. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Imprisonment period: 16 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Mental health treatment: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Compensation: £75.

Jade Arkwright, 35, of Gateford Road, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £63. Imprisonment period: 12 weeks.

Daniel Rylance, 41, of Firth Crescent, New Rossington, Doncaster, admitted: wound / inflict grievous bodily harm without intent. Compensation: £500. Imprisonment period: 12 months. Restraining order.

Sefton Brown, 46, of Whitehouse Road, Doncaster, admitted: being intoxicated on the railway. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days.

