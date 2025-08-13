Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area
Jade Arkwright, 34, Gateford Road, Worksop, admitted: fail to surrender to police / court bail at the appointed time, and shop theft. Imprisonment period: 8 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 12 days. Compensation: £292.98.
Liam Ellis, 21, of no fixed abode, Harworth, Doncaster, admitted: criminal damage. Surcharge: £26. Conditional discharge: 6 months.
Jake Keeligan, 26, of Ashcroft, Retford, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 40 hours. Disqualification period: 17 months.
James Skellend, 36, of Thrumpton Lane, Retford, admitted: theft from a shop. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Compensation: £222.46.
Liam Hayes, 22, of Park Place, Worksop, admitted: drive without a licence, drive motor vehicle with 82 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £160. Disqualification period: 20 months, disqualification reduction period: 152 days. Fine: £400.
Darrell Blackshaw, 40, of Glenthorn Close, Shireoaks, Worksop, admitted: in charge of vehicle whilst unfit through drink, and possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £32. Fine: £80. Driving record endorsed with 10 penalty points.
Neil Sephton, 73, of Manton Crescent, Worksop, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. Costs: £85. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 12 days. Fine: £100.
Lukasz Kosinski, 45, of Richmond Road, Retford, admitted: assault by beating. Costs: £85. Fine: £900. Aneta Romanzcuk, 47, of Holding, Worksop, admitted: drive without third party insurance, and fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 60 hours. Disqualification period: 18 months, disqualification reduction period: 18 weeks. Fine: £210.
Martin Heath, 45, of no fixed abode, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop, use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence, and possess a controlled drug of class B - mamba. Conditional discharge: 12 months. Compensation: £68.10.