Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at the magistrates’ courts in Nottinghamshire.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jade Arkwright, 34, Gateford Road, Worksop, admitted: fail to surrender to police / court bail at the appointed time, and shop theft. Imprisonment period: 8 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 12 days. Compensation: £292.98.

Liam Ellis, 21, of no fixed abode, Harworth, Doncaster, admitted: criminal damage. Surcharge: £26. Conditional discharge: 6 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Keeligan, 26, of Ashcroft, Retford, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 40 hours. Disqualification period: 17 months.

James Skellend, 36, of Thrumpton Lane, Retford, admitted: theft from a shop. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Compensation: £222.46.

Liam Hayes, 22, of Park Place, Worksop, admitted: drive without a licence, drive motor vehicle with 82 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £160. Disqualification period: 20 months, disqualification reduction period: 152 days. Fine: £400.

Darrell Blackshaw, 40, of Glenthorn Close, Shireoaks, Worksop, admitted: in charge of vehicle whilst unfit through drink, and possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £32. Fine: £80. Driving record endorsed with 10 penalty points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Sephton, 73, of Manton Crescent, Worksop, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. Costs: £85. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 12 days. Fine: £100.

Lukasz Kosinski, 45, of Richmond Road, Retford, admitted: assault by beating. Costs: £85. Fine: £900. Aneta Romanzcuk, 47, of Holding, Worksop, admitted: drive without third party insurance, and fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 60 hours. Disqualification period: 18 months, disqualification reduction period: 18 weeks. Fine: £210.

Martin Heath, 45, of no fixed abode, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop, use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence, and possess a controlled drug of class B - mamba. Conditional discharge: 12 months. Compensation: £68.10.