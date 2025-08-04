Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area

Here are some of the latest cases heard at the magistrates’ courts in Nottinghamshire.

Alex O’Sullivan, 34, of Bridge Street, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop, and use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 100 hours. Costs: £85. Compensation: £50.

Dean Worrall, 46, the Rotunda, Beckingham, Doncaster, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 127 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Imprisonment period: 8 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 12 days. Disqualification period: 32 months, disqualification reduction period: 32 weeks.

Jordan Parkin, 27, of Crossways, Retford, admitted: obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty, drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and drive without third party insurance. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Fine: £120. Driving record endorsed with 8 penalty points.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Kathryn Irons, 43, of Queen Street, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £85. Conditional discharge: 12 months. Compensation: £5.

Curtis Bland, 56, of Stanley Street, Worksop, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £32. Fine: £80.

Florin Luput, 44, of Lowtown Close, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 75 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £277. Disqualification period: 46 months. Fine: £692.

Christopher Croft, 29, of Serlby Park Drive, Bircotes, admitted: in charge of a motor vehicle with proportion of specified controlled drug above specified limit, namely cannabis. Costs: £85. Disqualification period: 6 months, notional penalty points: 10. Fine: £80.

Alex Minting, 30, of Windsor Gardens, Carlton in Lindrick, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely benzoylecgonine. Costs: £85. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £200.

Nathan Proctor, 32, of Bridge Street, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop, and theft by finding. Compensation: £40. Imprisonment period: 4 weeks. Compensation: £180. Costs: £85.