Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area

Christopher Eyre, 53, of Sandhill Street, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £50. Surcharge: £48. Compensation: £250. Fine: £120.

Emma Layhe, 44, of Gateford Road, Worksop, admitted: handle stolen goods. Surcharge: £26. Conditional discharge: 6 months.

Paul Lomas, 37, of Sandhill Street, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop and possess a controlled drug of class B, namely mamba. Imprisonment period: 12 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Compensation: £281.40.

Jonathan Stocken, 51, of Kendal Close, Worksop, admitted: drive without third party insurance, and fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £333. Disqualification period: 22 months, disqualification reduction period: 22 weeks. Fine: £833.

Marcel-adi Matei, 45, of Victoria Street, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 62 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £200. Disqualification period: 20 months, disqualification reduction period: 20 weeks. Fine: £500.

Kelly Hubard, 31, of Hawthorn Way, Carlton in Lindrick, Worksop, admitted: cause to be sent by public communication network an offensive / indecent / obscene / menacing message. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Fine: £50.

Jack Storer, 31, c/o Queen Street, Worksop, admitted: use violence to secure entry to premises, and use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress. Costs: £36. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days.

Kerry Watkinson, 36, of Shrewsbury Road, Worksop, admitted: harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction. Community order: 18 months. Programme: 31 days. Rehabilitation activity: 8 days. Restraining order.

James Neeve, 30, of Bridge Street, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop and criminal damage. Compensation: £187.84. Imprisonment period: 12 months.

Michelle Percy, 44, of no fixed abode, Worksop, admitted: threaten a person with a blade in a public place, theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 12 months. Compensation: £209.