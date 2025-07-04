Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area
John Dodds, 39, of Blyth Road, Harworth, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 66 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 36 months. Fine: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80.
Hayden Rivers, 46, of HMP Ranby, admitted: possess controlled drugs of class A - cocaine and heroin, and theft from a shop. Conditional discharge: 6 months.
John Rushton, 38, of no fixed abode, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £132.50. Imprisonment period: 10 weeks, suspended period: 12 months.
Jordan Smith, 27, of Furnival Street, Worksop, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine, class B - cannabis, and obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £500. Fine: £1250.
Charles Lamb, 71, of Welbeck Road, Harworth, admitted: breach sexual harm prevention order. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80. Fine: £200.
Stewart Halpin, 61, of Ash Tree Close, Shireoaks, Worksop, admitted: exposure. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Fine: £100. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.
Stefan Hallam, 24, of Far Clay Grove, Shireoaks, Worksop, admitted: criminal damage. Conditional discharge: 6 months. Compensation: £30.
Paul Lomas, 37, of Sandhill Street, Worksop, admitted: fail to surrender to police / court bail at the appointed time, and theft from a shop. Conditional discharge: 6 months.
Joshua Harte, 26, of no fixed abode, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 16 weeks.
Alistair Gotts, 36, of no fixed abode, Retford, admitted: criminal damage, and possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Imprisonment period: 6 months.