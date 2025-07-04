Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area

Here are some of the cases heard recently at courts in Nottinghamshire.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Dodds, 39, of Blyth Road, Harworth, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 66 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 36 months. Fine: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80.

Hayden Rivers, 46, of HMP Ranby, admitted: possess controlled drugs of class A - cocaine and heroin, and theft from a shop. Conditional discharge: 6 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Rushton, 38, of no fixed abode, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £132.50. Imprisonment period: 10 weeks, suspended period: 12 months.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Jordan Smith, 27, of Furnival Street, Worksop, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine, class B - cannabis, and obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £500. Fine: £1250.

Charles Lamb, 71, of Welbeck Road, Harworth, admitted: breach sexual harm prevention order. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80. Fine: £200.

Stewart Halpin, 61, of Ash Tree Close, Shireoaks, Worksop, admitted: exposure. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Fine: £100. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stefan Hallam, 24, of Far Clay Grove, Shireoaks, Worksop, admitted: criminal damage. Conditional discharge: 6 months. Compensation: £30.

Paul Lomas, 37, of Sandhill Street, Worksop, admitted: fail to surrender to police / court bail at the appointed time, and theft from a shop. Conditional discharge: 6 months.

Joshua Harte, 26, of no fixed abode, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 16 weeks.

Alistair Gotts, 36, of no fixed abode, Retford, admitted: criminal damage, and possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Imprisonment period: 6 months.