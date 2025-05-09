Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Tony Matkin, 36, of Lowtown Street, Worksop, admitted: vagrant - being found in or upon enclosed premises, and theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 4 months, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days.
Joe Lister, 20, of Festival Avenue, Harworth, admitted: obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty. Costs: £85. Fine: £120.
Joseph Bierton, 65, of Bean Avenue, Worksop, admitted: drive a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road / in a public place without due care and attention, and assault by beating. Costs: £300. Surcharge: £93. Fine: £233. Driving record endorsed with 4 penalty points.
Kyi Heath-Glassey, 23, of Rampton Hospital, Woodbeck, Retford, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker,. Compensation: £450.
Mathew Mullen, 39, of Colliery Street, Worksop, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, and drive whilst disqualified. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £266. Fine: £666. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points.
Ethan Sweeney, 18, of Cobwell Road, Retford, admitted: theft from a shop, and burglary other than dwelling - theft. Imprisonment period: 1 month, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Compensation: £223.90.
Daniel Cordall, 30, of Galway Crescent, Retford, admitted: affray. Imprisonment period: 24 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Unpaid work: 100 hours. Costs: £154. Surcharge: £154.
Jenna Carrington, 37, of White Park Place, Retford, admitted: affray. Imprisonment period: 18 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 12 days. Costs: £154. Surcharge: £85.
Jonathan Whiteman, 40, of Gateford Road, Worksop, admitted: possess controlled drugs of class A - heroin and cocaine. Costs: £85. Fine: £120.
Robert Johnstone, 48, of Shrewsbury Road, Worksop, admitted and found guilty: aggravated vehicle taking, drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence or insurance, and possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. Disqualification period: 12 months. Imprisonment period: 26 weeks. Costs: £200. Surcharge: £154.
Jamie Doyle, 32, of Station Avenue, Ranskill, Retford, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without insurance. Imprisonment period: 8 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Disqualification period: 9 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154.