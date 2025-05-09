Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Nottinghamshire.

Tony Matkin, 36, of Lowtown Street, Worksop, admitted: vagrant - being found in or upon enclosed premises, and theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 4 months, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days.

Joe Lister, 20, of Festival Avenue, Harworth, admitted: obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty. Costs: £85. Fine: £120.

Joseph Bierton, 65, of Bean Avenue, Worksop, admitted: drive a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road / in a public place without due care and attention, and assault by beating. Costs: £300. Surcharge: £93. Fine: £233. Driving record endorsed with 4 penalty points.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Kyi Heath-Glassey, 23, of Rampton Hospital, Woodbeck, Retford, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker,. Compensation: £450.

Mathew Mullen, 39, of Colliery Street, Worksop, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, and drive whilst disqualified. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £266. Fine: £666. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points.

Ethan Sweeney, 18, of Cobwell Road, Retford, admitted: theft from a shop, and burglary other than dwelling - theft. Imprisonment period: 1 month, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Compensation: £223.90.

Daniel Cordall, 30, of Galway Crescent, Retford, admitted: affray. Imprisonment period: 24 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Unpaid work: 100 hours. Costs: £154. Surcharge: £154.

Jenna Carrington, 37, of White Park Place, Retford, admitted: affray. Imprisonment period: 18 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 12 days. Costs: £154. Surcharge: £85.

Jonathan Whiteman, 40, of Gateford Road, Worksop, admitted: possess controlled drugs of class A - heroin and cocaine. Costs: £85. Fine: £120.

Robert Johnstone, 48, of Shrewsbury Road, Worksop, admitted and found guilty: aggravated vehicle taking, drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence or insurance, and possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. Disqualification period: 12 months. Imprisonment period: 26 weeks. Costs: £200. Surcharge: £154.

Jamie Doyle, 32, of Station Avenue, Ranskill, Retford, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without insurance. Imprisonment period: 8 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Disqualification period: 9 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154.