Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Nottinghamshire.

John Lath, 59, of Queen Street, Worksop, admitted: exposure, and fail to surrender to police / court bail at the appointed time and possess an offensive weapon in a public place, namely knuckle duster. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Fine: £120. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. The defendant is required to register with the police for: 5 years.

Michael Barnett, 56, of Buckingham Rise, Worksop, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. Imprisonment period: 4 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Compensation: £300. Fine: £50. Surcharge: £154.

Geoffrey Loverseed, 46, of no fixed address, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Conditional discharge: 12 months. Costs: £85.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Joel Wales, 27, of Thompson Avenue, Harworth, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, drive whilst disqualified, and without third party insurance. Property to be forfeited and destroyed: a quantity of cannabis. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Total custodial period: 8 weeks. Suspended period: 12 months. Disqualification period: 12 months.

Christopher Vickers, 39, of West Wells Lane, Gringley on the Hill, Doncaster, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 71 microgrammes of alcohol, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 17 months, disqualification reduction period: 17 weeks. Fine: £500. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £200.

Karl Creamer, 42, of Trent Street, Retford, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cocaine. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £500.

Shauna Smith, 42, of no fixed address, Worksop, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - mamba, and possess an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a knuckle duster. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Fine: £120.

Michael Dyson, 48, of no fixed abode, Worksop, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - heroin. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Fine: £120.

