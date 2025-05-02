Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Nottinghamshire.

John Lath, 59, of Queen Street, Worksop, admitted: exposure, and fail to surrender to police / court bail at the appointed time and possess an offensive weapon in a public place, namely knuckle duster. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Fine: £120. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. The defendant is required to register with the police for: 5 years.

Michael Barnett, 56, of Buckingham Rise, Worksop, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. Imprisonment period: 4 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Compensation: £300. Fine: £50. Surcharge: £154.

Geoffrey Loverseed, 46, of no fixed address, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Conditional discharge: 12 months. Costs: £85.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Joel Wales, 27, of Thompson Avenue, Harworth, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, drive whilst disqualified, and without third party insurance. Property to be forfeited and destroyed: a quantity of cannabis. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Total custodial period: 8 weeks. Suspended period: 12 months. Disqualification period: 12 months.

Christopher Vickers, 39, of West Wells Lane, Gringley on the Hill, Doncaster, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 71 microgrammes of alcohol, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 17 months, disqualification reduction period: 17 weeks. Fine: £500. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £200.

Karl Creamer, 42, of Trent Street, Retford, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cocaine. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £500.

Shauna Smith, 42, of no fixed address, Worksop, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - mamba, and possess an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a knuckle duster. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Fine: £120.

Michael Dyson, 48, of no fixed abode, Worksop, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - heroin. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Fine: £120.