Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area

By Tim Cunningham

Crown Court Reporter

Published 24th Apr 2025, 11:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Nottinghamshire.

Arturs Rivans, 39, of Bentley Road, Bentley, Doncaster, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 90 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 100 hours. Disqualification period: 23 months, disqualification reduction period: 23 weeks. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Ethan Watkinson, 30, of Featherston Avenue, Worksop, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £33. Fine: £83.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

David Willoughby, 34, of Milnercroft, Retford, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in private place, namely a telescopic truncheon. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £64. Fine: £161.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Martin Witton, 37, of HMP Ranby, Retford, admitted: possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place, controlled drugs of class A - cocaine and heroin. Imprisonment period: 3 months.

Aaron Fairburn, 29, of Holmhurst Close, Worksop, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in private place, namely a flick knife. Conditional discharge: 12 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £26.

Cain Metcalfe, 21, of Galway Road, Bircotes, admitted: drive a motor vehicle dangerously, without third party insurance or a licence, fail to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by constable, and racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment. Imprisonment period: 14 weeks, suspended period: 18 months. Programme: 31 days. Rehabilitation activity: 12 days. Fine: £50. Surcharge: £154.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Maria Bownes, 59, of Blyth Road, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 114 milligrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 80 milligrammes and drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Disqualification period: 36 months, disqualification reduction period: 36 weeks. Fine: £120. Costs: £85.

Peter Buchanan, 38, of Gilbert Road, Bircotes, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £219.51. Imprisonment period: 1 week.

Darren Johnson, 37, of Pelham Street, Worksop, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a golf club. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Imprisonment period: 3 months, suspended period: 12 months.

Hayley Beeston, 33, of Oxford Road, Carlton in Lindrick, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 109 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 16 days. Disqualification period: 38 months, disqualification reduction period: 38 weeks. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Compensation: £75.

Leon Glover, 40, of College Lane, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £226. Fine: £180

News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice