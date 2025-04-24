Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area
Arturs Rivans, 39, of Bentley Road, Bentley, Doncaster, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 90 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 100 hours. Disqualification period: 23 months, disqualification reduction period: 23 weeks. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.
Ethan Watkinson, 30, of Featherston Avenue, Worksop, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £33. Fine: £83.
David Willoughby, 34, of Milnercroft, Retford, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in private place, namely a telescopic truncheon. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £64. Fine: £161.
Martin Witton, 37, of HMP Ranby, Retford, admitted: possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place, controlled drugs of class A - cocaine and heroin. Imprisonment period: 3 months.
Aaron Fairburn, 29, of Holmhurst Close, Worksop, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in private place, namely a flick knife. Conditional discharge: 12 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £26.
Cain Metcalfe, 21, of Galway Road, Bircotes, admitted: drive a motor vehicle dangerously, without third party insurance or a licence, fail to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by constable, and racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment. Imprisonment period: 14 weeks, suspended period: 18 months. Programme: 31 days. Rehabilitation activity: 12 days. Fine: £50. Surcharge: £154.
Maria Bownes, 59, of Blyth Road, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 114 milligrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 80 milligrammes and drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Disqualification period: 36 months, disqualification reduction period: 36 weeks. Fine: £120. Costs: £85.
Peter Buchanan, 38, of Gilbert Road, Bircotes, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £219.51. Imprisonment period: 1 week.
Darren Johnson, 37, of Pelham Street, Worksop, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a golf club. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Imprisonment period: 3 months, suspended period: 12 months.
Hayley Beeston, 33, of Oxford Road, Carlton in Lindrick, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 109 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 16 days. Disqualification period: 38 months, disqualification reduction period: 38 weeks. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Compensation: £75.
Leon Glover, 40, of College Lane, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £226. Fine: £180