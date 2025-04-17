Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Nottinghamshire.

Daniel Solomons, 40, of Alpine Court, Worksop, admitted: breach a non-molestation order. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £130. Fine: £326.

Callum Fearon, 33, of HMP Ranby, Nottinghamshire, admitted: fraud by false representation. Imprisonment period: 2 months. Compensation: £137.78.

Ian Thomas, 38, of Lowtown Street, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop, possess a controlled drug of class B - mamba. Community order with 6-month drug rehabilitation non-residential. Rehabilitation activity: 16 days. Compensation: £180.

Claire Tomlinson, 45, of Cuthbert Place, Retford, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 149 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Community order. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Unpaid work: 100 hours. Disqualification period: 36 months, disqualification reduction period: 36 weeks. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Carl Balaam, 32, of Watson Road, Worksop, admitted: criminal damage. Conditional discharge: 12 months. Compensation : £200.

Adrian Chojnicki, 29, of Market Street, Worksop, admitted: send by public communication network an offensive / indecent / obscene / menacing message. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Custodial period: 6 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Mental health treatment: 6 months. Rehabilitation activity: 16 days.

Joseph McGregor, 44, of no fixed abode, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Custodial period: 7 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 12 days.

Caden Murray, 23, of Essex Road, Bircotes, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cocaine. Disqualification period: 12 months.

Daniel Atkinson, 42, of Trinity Road, Retford, admitted: drive a vehicle and trailer with no registration plate. Surcharge: £30. Fine: £70.

Arturs Rivans, 39, of Bentley Road, Bentley, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 90 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Community order. Unpaid work: 100 hours. Disqualification period: 23 months, disqualification reduction period: 23 weeks. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.