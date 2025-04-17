Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Daniel Solomons, 40, of Alpine Court, Worksop, admitted: breach a non-molestation order. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £130. Fine: £326.
Callum Fearon, 33, of HMP Ranby, Nottinghamshire, admitted: fraud by false representation. Imprisonment period: 2 months. Compensation: £137.78.
Ian Thomas, 38, of Lowtown Street, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop, possess a controlled drug of class B - mamba. Community order with 6-month drug rehabilitation non-residential. Rehabilitation activity: 16 days. Compensation: £180.
Claire Tomlinson, 45, of Cuthbert Place, Retford, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 149 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Community order. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Unpaid work: 100 hours. Disqualification period: 36 months, disqualification reduction period: 36 weeks. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.
Carl Balaam, 32, of Watson Road, Worksop, admitted: criminal damage. Conditional discharge: 12 months. Compensation : £200.
Adrian Chojnicki, 29, of Market Street, Worksop, admitted: send by public communication network an offensive / indecent / obscene / menacing message. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Custodial period: 6 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Mental health treatment: 6 months. Rehabilitation activity: 16 days.
Joseph McGregor, 44, of no fixed abode, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Custodial period: 7 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 12 days.
Caden Murray, 23, of Essex Road, Bircotes, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cocaine. Disqualification period: 12 months.
Daniel Atkinson, 42, of Trinity Road, Retford, admitted: drive a vehicle and trailer with no registration plate. Surcharge: £30. Fine: £70.
Arturs Rivans, 39, of Bentley Road, Bentley, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 90 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Community order. Unpaid work: 100 hours. Disqualification period: 23 months, disqualification reduction period: 23 weeks. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.