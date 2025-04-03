Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts.

Sean Sprigg, 57, of Watson Road, Worksop, admitted: harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction. Sentence order: 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months, with a 31 day programme and 12 rehabilitation activity days. Costs: £85.

Logan Washington, 19, of Cunningham Close, Mattersey Thorpe, Doncaster, admitted: drive without third party insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence, drive motor vehicle with 70 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 18 months, disqualification reduction period: 18 weeks. Fine: £538. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £215.

Sheridan Watson, 29, of Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, admitted: criminal damage. Sentence: 12 month community order with 6-month drug rehabilitation non-residential and 10 rehabilitation activity days. Compensation: £220.

Jak Woodiwiss, 22, of Ingham Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cocaine, possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, and possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. Sentence: 12-month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work. Disqualification period: 19 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Ashley Mills, 48, of Eastwood Avenue, North Anston, Rotherham, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: 2 months. Compensation: £183.

Darren Parkin, 50, of Cheapside, Worksop, admitted: criminal damage. Sentence: 2 year conditional discharge. Compensation: £500.

Leanne Darlington, 40, of Potter Street, Worksop, admitted: remain on / enter premises in contravention of a closure order. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Fine: £120.

Louise Trow, 46, of Shepherds Avenue, Worksop, admitted: common assault of an emergency worker. Sentence: 12 month community order with 12 rehabilitation activity days. Compensation: £50. Fine: £100. Costs: £85.

Charles Roe, 34, of Cavendish Road, Worksop, admitted: use threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, and criminal damage. Sentence: 8 weeks suspended for 12 months. Compensation: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154.

Damien Wyatt, 34, of Brecks Road, Retford, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £18.97.

Nathan Proctor, 32, of Canal Road, Worksop, admitted: common assault of an emergency worker and criminal damage. Sentence: 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months with a 31 day programme and 20 rehabilitation activity days. Compensation: £700.