Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area
Sean Sprigg, 57, of Watson Road, Worksop, admitted: harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction. Sentence order: 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months, with a 31 day programme and 12 rehabilitation activity days. Costs: £85.
Logan Washington, 19, of Cunningham Close, Mattersey Thorpe, Doncaster, admitted: drive without third party insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence, drive motor vehicle with 70 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 18 months, disqualification reduction period: 18 weeks. Fine: £538. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £215.
Sheridan Watson, 29, of Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, admitted: criminal damage. Sentence: 12 month community order with 6-month drug rehabilitation non-residential and 10 rehabilitation activity days. Compensation: £220.
Jak Woodiwiss, 22, of Ingham Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cocaine, possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, and possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. Sentence: 12-month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work. Disqualification period: 19 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.
Ashley Mills, 48, of Eastwood Avenue, North Anston, Rotherham, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: 2 months. Compensation: £183.
Darren Parkin, 50, of Cheapside, Worksop, admitted: criminal damage. Sentence: 2 year conditional discharge. Compensation: £500.
Leanne Darlington, 40, of Potter Street, Worksop, admitted: remain on / enter premises in contravention of a closure order. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Fine: £120.
Louise Trow, 46, of Shepherds Avenue, Worksop, admitted: common assault of an emergency worker. Sentence: 12 month community order with 12 rehabilitation activity days. Compensation: £50. Fine: £100. Costs: £85.
Charles Roe, 34, of Cavendish Road, Worksop, admitted: use threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, and criminal damage. Sentence: 8 weeks suspended for 12 months. Compensation: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154.
Damien Wyatt, 34, of Brecks Road, Retford, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £18.97.
Nathan Proctor, 32, of Canal Road, Worksop, admitted: common assault of an emergency worker and criminal damage. Sentence: 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months with a 31 day programme and 20 rehabilitation activity days. Compensation: £700.