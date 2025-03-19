Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts.

Rebecca Wall, 33, of Chesterton Drive, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 96 microgrammes of alcohol and drive motor vehicle with 130 microgrammes of alcohol, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, and fail to stop after a road accident. Sentence: 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with 6 months of alcohol treatment and 15 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualification period: 36 months, disqualification reduction period: 36 weeks. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154.

Joe Lister, 20, of Festival Avenue, Harworth, admitted: common assault of an emergency worker. Sentence: 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. Compensation: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Morgan Seals, 32, of Hambleton Avenue, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, admitted: speeding and drive motor vehicle with 58 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 15 months, disqualification reduction period: 15 weeks. Fine: £415. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £166.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Karl Richardson, 46, of Clinton Street, Worksop, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. Fine: £80. Costs: £85.

Ashden Tacy, 27, of Grange Road, Retford, admitted: possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Sentence: 4 months suspended for 12 months.

Peter Downs, 51, of no fixed abode, Worksop, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - mamba. Property to be forfeited and destroyed.

Ryan Wilkinson, 30, of Holmes Road, Retford, admitted: criminal damage, possess an offensive weapon in private place, namely a knuckle duster, drive without third party insurance, and fail to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by constable. Sentence: 12 month community order with 10 rehabilitation activity days. Fine: £80. Costs: £85. Property to be forfeited and destroyed. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points.

Owen Thomas, 24, of Fortway Road, Brinsworth, Rotherham, found guilty (proved in absence): drive without third party insurance, fail to stop after a road accident, driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident fail to report that accident, and drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £660. Costs: £130. Surcharge: £264.

Jonathan McGrath, 36, of Carlton Road, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: 12 weeks, suspended for 24 months, with 15 rehabilitation activity days and 79 hours of unpaid work. Compensation: £422.78.

Melvyn Brammer, 55, of Moor Top Road, Harworth, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cocaine. Disqualification period: 12 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Fine: £120.