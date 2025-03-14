Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area
Freya Cowin, 34, of Portland Place, Sutton cum Lound, admitted: driving with 112 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 28 months, disqualification reduction period: 28 weeks. Fine: £450. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £180.
Maria Bownes, 59, of Blyth Road, Worksop, admitted: drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and driving with 55 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 14 months, disqualification reduction period: 14 weeks. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48.
Ryan Beardsley, 40, of Tranker Lane, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £22.35. Fine: £40.
Joanne Loxton, 37, of Main Street, North Leverton, Retford, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker, and criminal damage. Conditional discharge: 2 years. Compensation: £100.
Dee Sheldon, 23, of Harvey Court, Bolsover, admitted: theft from a shop, and possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. Compensation: £150.47.
Gere Heenan, 21, of Flaxpiece Road, Danesmoor, Chesterfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £150.47.
David Ellis, 52, of Nene Walk, Worksop, admitted: driving without due care and attention, otherwise than in accordance with a licence, without third party insurance, drive with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit, namely benzoylecgonine, possess a controlled drug of class A - diamorphine, and possess class C controlled drugs - Nitrazepam, Alprazolam and Bromazolam. Disqualification period: 12 months. Driving record endorsed with 4 penalty points. Fine: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80.
Archie Hayes, 19, of Kipling Close, Worksop, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress, and possess an offensive weapon in a public place. Sentence: 9 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Costs: £85.
Phoebe Bacon, 28, of Cecil Avenue, Warmsworth, Doncaster, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 96 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 24 months, disqualification reduction period: 24 weeks. Fine: £200. Costs: £85.00. Surcharge: £80.
Kimberley Cole, 37, of Lincoln Red Close, Retford, admitted: assault by beating. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Sentence: 12 month community order with 2 month curfew with electronic monitoring and 20 rehabilitation activity days. Compensation: £100.