Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Hadfield, 38, of Canal Road, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence order: 6 months in prison, suspended for 12 months, with a 6-month programme and 8 rehabilitation days. Surcharge: £154.

Matthew Johnstone, 39, of HMP Ranby, Straight Mile, Ranby, Retford, admitted: harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction, and stalking involving serious alarm / distress. Sentence: 10 months in prison concurrent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Tilsley, 31, of Queens Road, Carlton-in-Lindrick, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. Sentence: 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. Compensation: £100. Surcharge: £114.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Jordan Shaw, 28, of Albert Street, Worksop, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - mamba, and theft from a shop. Sentence: 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days. Compensation: £48. Fine: £40.

Daniel Butterfield, 36, of Boughton Road, Worksop, admitted: harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction. Sentence: 6 months, suspended for 12 months, with 10 rehabilitation days. Costs: £85.

Oskar Lysak, 21, of Woodhouse Close, Rhodesia, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 50 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 14 months, disqualification reduction period: 14 weeks. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tomasz Wronski, 41, of Southwell Close, Worksop, admitted: in charge of motor vehicle - with 146 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Sentence: 12 month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work. Disqualification period: 6 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Phoebe Bacon, 28, of Cecil Avenue, Warmsworth, admitted: driving with 96 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 24 months, disqualification reduction period: 24 weeks. Fine - amount of fine: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80.

Phillip Jackson, 39, of Aisby Drive, Rossington, admitted: stalking without fear / alarm / distress. Sentence: 12 month community order with a 31 day programme, 5 rehabilitation days and 60 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order for five years. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Daniel Moore, 32, of Gateford Road, Worksop, admitted: burglary and attempted burglary. Sentence: 12 months in prison: compensation: £187.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kimberley Cole, 37, of Lincoln Red Close, Retford, admitted: assault by beating. Sentence: 12 month community order with a 2 month curfew between 8pm and 8am daily and 20 rehabilitation days. Compensation: £100. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.