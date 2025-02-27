Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area
Adam Hadfield, 38, of Canal Road, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence order: 6 months in prison, suspended for 12 months, with a 6-month programme and 8 rehabilitation days. Surcharge: £154.
Matthew Johnstone, 39, of HMP Ranby, Straight Mile, Ranby, Retford, admitted: harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction, and stalking involving serious alarm / distress. Sentence: 10 months in prison concurrent.
Jordan Tilsley, 31, of Queens Road, Carlton-in-Lindrick, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. Sentence: 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. Compensation: £100. Surcharge: £114.
Jordan Shaw, 28, of Albert Street, Worksop, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - mamba, and theft from a shop. Sentence: 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days. Compensation: £48. Fine: £40.
Daniel Butterfield, 36, of Boughton Road, Worksop, admitted: harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction. Sentence: 6 months, suspended for 12 months, with 10 rehabilitation days. Costs: £85.
Oskar Lysak, 21, of Woodhouse Close, Rhodesia, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 50 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 14 months, disqualification reduction period: 14 weeks. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48.
Tomasz Wronski, 41, of Southwell Close, Worksop, admitted: in charge of motor vehicle - with 146 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Sentence: 12 month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work. Disqualification period: 6 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.
Phoebe Bacon, 28, of Cecil Avenue, Warmsworth, admitted: driving with 96 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 24 months, disqualification reduction period: 24 weeks. Fine - amount of fine: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80.
Phillip Jackson, 39, of Aisby Drive, Rossington, admitted: stalking without fear / alarm / distress. Sentence: 12 month community order with a 31 day programme, 5 rehabilitation days and 60 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order for five years. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.
Daniel Moore, 32, of Gateford Road, Worksop, admitted: burglary and attempted burglary. Sentence: 12 months in prison: compensation: £187.
Kimberley Cole, 37, of Lincoln Red Close, Retford, admitted: assault by beating. Sentence: 12 month community order with a 2 month curfew between 8pm and 8am daily and 20 rehabilitation days. Compensation: £100. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.