Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts.

Jonathan McGrath, 36, of Carlton Road, Worksop, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker and use threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. Sentence: 12-month community order with a 28 day programme, 15 rehabilitation days and 80 hours of unpaid work. Compensation: £150.

Ashby Espin, 34, of Watson Road, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: 18 month conditional discharge. Compensation: £200.

Damien Wyatt, 34, of Brecks Road, Retford, admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £85. Compensation: £85.56. Fine: £40.00.

Joe Stanfield, 37, of Riddle Avenue, Langold, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: 12 month conditional discharge. Compensation: £265.61

Michael McGlennon, 61, of Limekilns, North Anston, admitted: driving with 41 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Fine: £500. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £200. Disqualification period: 12 months, disqualification reduction period: 3 months.

Daniel Lane, 37, of Sanderling Road, Worksop, admitted: criminal damage, obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty, and assault by beating of an emergency worker. Sentence: 12 month conditional discharge. Costs: £85. Fine: £80.

Gary Storey, 43, of Kilton Crescent, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop and possess a controlled drug of class B - synthetic cannbinoids (mamba). Sentence: two weeks in prison. Compensation: £73.

Roy Broadbent, 34, of Bridgegate, Retford, admitted: possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. Sentence: 4 months in prison suspended for 12 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154.

Wayne Barker, 42, of no fixed address, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: 12 weeks in prison. Compensation: £43.20.

Kieran Bradbury, 38, of Sunderland Street, Tickhill, Doncaster, admitted: driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident fail to report that accident, and driver of a vehicle fail to stop after a road accident. Costs: £110. Fine: £120. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points.