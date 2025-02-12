Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area
Jonathan McGrath, 36, of Carlton Road, Worksop, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker and use threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. Sentence: 12-month community order with a 28 day programme, 15 rehabilitation days and 80 hours of unpaid work. Compensation: £150.
Ashby Espin, 34, of Watson Road, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: 18 month conditional discharge. Compensation: £200.
Damien Wyatt, 34, of Brecks Road, Retford, admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £85. Compensation: £85.56. Fine: £40.00.
Joe Stanfield, 37, of Riddle Avenue, Langold, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: 12 month conditional discharge. Compensation: £265.61
Michael McGlennon, 61, of Limekilns, North Anston, admitted: driving with 41 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Fine: £500. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £200. Disqualification period: 12 months, disqualification reduction period: 3 months.
Daniel Lane, 37, of Sanderling Road, Worksop, admitted: criminal damage, obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty, and assault by beating of an emergency worker. Sentence: 12 month conditional discharge. Costs: £85. Fine: £80.
Gary Storey, 43, of Kilton Crescent, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop and possess a controlled drug of class B - synthetic cannbinoids (mamba). Sentence: two weeks in prison. Compensation: £73.
Roy Broadbent, 34, of Bridgegate, Retford, admitted: possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. Sentence: 4 months in prison suspended for 12 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154.
Wayne Barker, 42, of no fixed address, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: 12 weeks in prison. Compensation: £43.20.
Kieran Bradbury, 38, of Sunderland Street, Tickhill, Doncaster, admitted: driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident fail to report that accident, and driver of a vehicle fail to stop after a road accident. Costs: £110. Fine: £120. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points.