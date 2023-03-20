Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Courts
Here are some of the most recent cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court between January 25 and February 2.
David Evans, 41, of Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse: admitted theft and interfering with a vehicle. He was jailed for 20 days and ordered to pay £85 costs and £112 compensation.Jay Burchell, 22, of Teal Avenue, Mansfield: admitted theft by finding. He was fined £51 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He received a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation days.Philip Long, 28, of no fixed address, admitted: breaching a sexual harm prevention order, criminal damage, and racially/religiously aggravated harassment. He was jailed for 52 weeks and ordered to pay £85 costs, a £154 surcharge and £500 compensation.Leon Harrison, 29, of Harwill Crescent, Nottingham, admitted: common assault after initially denying it and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge. He was jailed for eight weeks.Andrew Green, 49, of High Hazles Drive, Huthwaite, was found guilty of: threatening/abusive insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress. He received a 12 month community order with 12 rehabilitation days. He was fined £180.Jake Bierton, 25, of Ranskill, Retford, admitted: two counts of criminal damage. He received a 12 month community order with 10 rehabilitation days and 31-day thinking skills programme. He was ordered to pay £700.Jason Davies, 43, of Hibbert Road, Mansfield, admitted: possession of a knife and driving without insurance. He received a 12 week sentenced, suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to pay £135 costs and a £154 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months.Danielle Else, 42, of Derby Street, Mansfield, admitted: using threatening/abusive insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress and assaulting an emergency worker. She was fined £135 and ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £54 surcharge and £85 costs.Oliver Peach, 25, of Johnson Drive, Mansfield, admitted: driving dangerously and driving without a licence, insurance or a registration plate. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £187 surcharge. He received a 52 week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. He was banned for 24 months.Alastair Wright, 35, of Caroline Close, Ravenshead, admitted: driving with 117 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He received a 12 month communty order with 150 hours of unpaid work. He was banned for 26 months but will received a 26 week discount if he completes a rehabilitation course.Kirsty Parr, 33, of Friars Crescent, Newark, admitted: driving with 56 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes and breaching a conditional discharge. She was fined £180 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. She was banned for 14 months but will receive a 14 week discount if she completes a rehabilitation course.Kirsty Leggett, 24, of Layton Burroughs, Mansfield, admitted: using threatening/abusive insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress. She was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.John Marshall, 56, of Southfield Rise, North Leverton, Retford, admitted: driving with 83 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was banned for 20 months but will receive a 20 week discount if she completes a rehabilitation course.Samuel Bere, 22, of Goodwin Court, Farnsfield, admitted: driving with 102 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £653 with £85 costs and a £261 surcharge. He was banned for 24 months but will receive a 24 week discount if he completes a rehabilitation course.Mateusz Rasinski, 33, of Mandalay Road, Pleasley, Mansfield, admitted: being drunk and disorderly. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs.Chima Ogbonnia, 42, of Victoria Road, Kirkby, admitted: criminal damage. He was ordered to pay £20 compensation.Lee Colley, 54, of Foston Close, Mansfield, admitted possessing a class B drug and a Taser. He was fined £150 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.Lee Smith, 55, of Farnsworth Grove, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: driving with 114 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, when the legal limit is 80 milligrammes. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was banned for 14 months but will receive a 14 week discount if he completes a rehabilitation course.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dana Croft, 25, of the Croft, Worksop, admitted: criminal damage. She was fined £20 and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge. She received a 12-month community order with 25 rehabilitation days.Callum Lane, 23, of Willow Gardens, Sutton, admitted: dangerous driving. He received an interim disqualification and was committed to nottingham crown court for sentence on unconditional bail.Bartosz Dominiak, 24, of Tudor Avenue, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: possessing a knife. He received a four month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months and was ordered to carry out 32 rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work. He must pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.James Manley, 44, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield, admitted: theft. He received a 12 month conditional discharge with £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.Mitchell Mayes, 23, of Jenkins Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: possessing a class B drug. He received a six month conditional discharge and he was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.Carla Parrish, 35, of Hardwick East, Worksop, admitted: possessing a class B drug. She was fined £90 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.Kelly Marsh, 42, of HMP Drake Hall, admitted: theft. She received a six month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £6.20 compensation.Craig Fallon, 38, of Hickling Court, Mansfield, admitted: two non-dwelling house burglaries, going equipped for burglary and possessing a class b drug. He received a 34 week sentence, suspended for 18 months, with 25 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation.Christopher Scott, 29, of Princes Street, Mansfield, admitted: racially/religiously aggravated harassment/alarm, criminal damage, assault by beating of an emergency worker. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £249.05. He received a 12 month community order with a 31 day programme and ten rehabilitation days.