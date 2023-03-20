Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Courts

David Evans, 41, of Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse: admitted theft and interfering with a vehicle. He was jailed for 20 days and ordered to pay £85 costs and £112 compensation.Jay Burchell, 22, of Teal Avenue, Mansfield: admitted theft by finding. He was fined £51 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He received a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation days.Philip Long, 28, of no fixed address, admitted: breaching a sexual harm prevention order, criminal damage, and racially/religiously aggravated harassment. He was jailed for 52 weeks and ordered to pay £85 costs, a £154 surcharge and £500 compensation.Leon Harrison, 29, of Harwill Crescent, Nottingham, admitted: common assault after initially denying it and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge. He was jailed for eight weeks.Andrew Green, 49, of High Hazles Drive, Huthwaite, was found guilty of: threatening/abusive insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress. He received a 12 month community order with 12 rehabilitation days. He was fined £180.Jake Bierton, 25, of Ranskill, Retford, admitted: two counts of criminal damage. He received a 12 month community order with 10 rehabilitation days and 31-day thinking skills programme. He was ordered to pay £700.Jason Davies, 43, of Hibbert Road, Mansfield, admitted: possession of a knife and driving without insurance. He received a 12 week sentenced, suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to pay £135 costs and a £154 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months.Danielle Else, 42, of Derby Street, Mansfield, admitted: using threatening/abusive insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress and assaulting an emergency worker. She was fined £135 and ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £54 surcharge and £85 costs.Oliver Peach, 25, of Johnson Drive, Mansfield, admitted: driving dangerously and driving without a licence, insurance or a registration plate. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £187 surcharge. He received a 52 week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. He was banned for 24 months.Alastair Wright, 35, of Caroline Close, Ravenshead, admitted: driving with 117 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He received a 12 month communty order with 150 hours of unpaid work. He was banned for 26 months but will received a 26 week discount if he completes a rehabilitation course.Kirsty Parr, 33, of Friars Crescent, Newark, admitted: driving with 56 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes and breaching a conditional discharge. She was fined £180 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. She was banned for 14 months but will receive a 14 week discount if she completes a rehabilitation course.Kirsty Leggett, 24, of Layton Burroughs, Mansfield, admitted: using threatening/abusive insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress. She was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.John Marshall, 56, of Southfield Rise, North Leverton, Retford, admitted: driving with 83 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was banned for 20 months but will receive a 20 week discount if she completes a rehabilitation course.Samuel Bere, 22, of Goodwin Court, Farnsfield, admitted: driving with 102 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £653 with £85 costs and a £261 surcharge. He was banned for 24 months but will receive a 24 week discount if he completes a rehabilitation course.Mateusz Rasinski, 33, of Mandalay Road, Pleasley, Mansfield, admitted: being drunk and disorderly. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs.Chima Ogbonnia, 42, of Victoria Road, Kirkby, admitted: criminal damage. He was ordered to pay £20 compensation.Lee Colley, 54, of Foston Close, Mansfield, admitted possessing a class B drug and a Taser. He was fined £150 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.Lee Smith, 55, of Farnsworth Grove, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: driving with 114 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, when the legal limit is 80 milligrammes. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was banned for 14 months but will receive a 14 week discount if he completes a rehabilitation course.