Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court
Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court, between January 19 and 24.
Jamie Ward, aged 32, of Iveagh Close, Warsop: Admitted using threatening or abusive words with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence. He was given a 12-month community order with 16 rehabilitation days and a 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring programme, fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
Martin Taylor, 24, care of Ashfield Drive, Kirkby: Admitted criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker and was given a 12-month community order with 12 rehabilitations days and a 12-month restraining order, fined £400 and ordered to pay £90 compensation, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
Christopher Garrad, 46, of Simpson Road, Mansfield: Admitted drug-driving and was fined £80, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with 10 points.Jody Enright, 36, of Alexandra Street, Kirkby: Admitted drink-driving and was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £484 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.
Dawn Shah, 53, of Roods Close, Sutton: Admitted drink-driving and was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £323 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £194 surcharge.
Kerry Haywood, 32, of Lime Street, Sutton: Admitted selling alcohol to a person aged under 18 ande was fined £110 and ordered to pay a £44 surcharge and £85 costs.
Trey Foster, 23, of Rainworth Water Road, Rainworth: Admitted failing to co-operate with a drug test and driving with no insurance or a licence and was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with eight points.
Levi Roberts, 22, of St Michael’s Street, Sutton: Admitted driving with a controlled drug above the specified limit and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay an £80 surcharge and £85 costs.
Sinead Murray, 32, of Vale Road, Colwick, Nottingham: Admitted being drunk and disorderly in Mansfield and was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £38 surcharge.
Dean Seagrave, 29, of Eyam Close, Mansfield: Admitted drink-driving and was given a 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 42 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £194 surcharge.