Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court

Jamie Ward, aged 32, of Iveagh Close, Warsop: Admitted using threatening or abusive words with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence. He was given a 12-month community order with 16 rehabilitation days and a 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring programme, fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Martin Taylor, 24, care of Ashfield Drive, Kirkby: Admitted criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker and was given a 12-month community order with 12 rehabilitations days and a 12-month restraining order, fined £400 and ordered to pay £90 compensation, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Christopher Garrad, 46, of Simpson Road, Mansfield: Admitted drug-driving and was fined £80, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with 10 points.Jody Enright, 36, of Alexandra Street, Kirkby: Admitted drink-driving and was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £484 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Dawn Shah, 53, of Roods Close, Sutton: Admitted drink-driving and was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £323 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £194 surcharge.

Kerry Haywood, 32, of Lime Street, Sutton: Admitted selling alcohol to a person aged under 18 ande was fined £110 and ordered to pay a £44 surcharge and £85 costs.

Trey Foster, 23, of Rainworth Water Road, Rainworth: Admitted failing to co-operate with a drug test and driving with no insurance or a licence and was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with eight points.

Levi Roberts, 22, of St Michael’s Street, Sutton: Admitted driving with a controlled drug above the specified limit and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay an £80 surcharge and £85 costs.

Sinead Murray, 32, of Vale Road, Colwick, Nottingham: Admitted being drunk and disorderly in Mansfield and was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £38 surcharge.

