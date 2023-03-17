News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
3 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
3 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
3 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
5 hours ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy
5 hours ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60

Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court

Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court, between January 19 and 24.

By Tim Cunningham
Published 17th Mar 2023, 08:31 GMT- 2 min read

Jamie Ward, aged 32, of Iveagh Close, Warsop: Admitted using threatening or abusive words with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence. He was given a 12-month community order with 16 rehabilitation days and a 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring programme, fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Martin Taylor, 24, care of Ashfield Drive, Kirkby: Admitted criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker and was given a 12-month community order with 12 rehabilitations days and a 12-month restraining order, fined £400 and ordered to pay £90 compensation, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Christopher Garrad, 46, of Simpson Road, Mansfield: Admitted drug-driving and was fined £80, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with 10 points.Jody Enright, 36, of Alexandra Street, Kirkby: Admitted drink-driving and was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £484 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court
Mansfield Magistrates' Court
Mansfield Magistrates' Court
Most Popular

Dawn Shah, 53, of Roods Close, Sutton: Admitted drink-driving and was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £323 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £194 surcharge.

Kerry Haywood, 32, of Lime Street, Sutton: Admitted selling alcohol to a person aged under 18 ande was fined £110 and ordered to pay a £44 surcharge and £85 costs.

Trey Foster, 23, of Rainworth Water Road, Rainworth: Admitted failing to co-operate with a drug test and driving with no insurance or a licence and was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with eight points.

Read More
Mansfield man faces crown court charged with attempted murder of police officer

Levi Roberts, 22, of St Michael’s Street, Sutton: Admitted driving with a controlled drug above the specified limit and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay an £80 surcharge and £85 costs.

Sinead Murray, 32, of Vale Road, Colwick, Nottingham: Admitted being drunk and disorderly in Mansfield and was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £38 surcharge.

Dean Seagrave, 29, of Eyam Close, Mansfield: Admitted drink-driving and was given a 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 42 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £194 surcharge.