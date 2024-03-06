Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop and Bassetlaw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Clare Richens, 38, of West Hill Drive, Mansfield, admitted: harassment without violence and use threatening/abusive words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. She received a 12 month community order with 20 rehabilitation days. She was fined £80 with costs of £85.

Simone Palethorpe, 39, of Glossop Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. She received a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days. She was fined £50 and ordered to pay £250 compensation, a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Callum Cooper, 35, of Victoria Road, Kirkby, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in private place. He was fined £166 with £85 costs and the weapons were confiscated.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Timothy Hall, 55, of the Paddocks, Worksop, admitted: criminal damage. He was ordered to pay £300 compensation.

Daniel Ball, 19, of Welbeck Street, Sutton, admitted: criminal damage. He received a 12-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £80 compensation, with a £26 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kevin Hunter, 40, of Bannerman Road, Kirkby, admitted: drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without third party insurance, and drive a motor vehicle dangerously. He received a 24-week prison term, suspended for 12 months, with ten rehabilitation days and 200 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months and until an extended test is passed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kevin Rowe, 57, of Kirklington Road, Rainworth, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis. He was fined £153 with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He received a 12 month community order with ten rehabilitation days. He was disqualified for 18 months.

Mihai Poenaru, 35, of Newgate Lane, Mansfield, found guilty in absence: use a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance. He was fined £660, with £85 costs and a £264 surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Suzanne Bayliss, 51, of Hesley Road, Harworth, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. She was fined £140 and ordered to pay £150 compensation.

Charlee Ashby, 22, of Clumber Street, Kirkby, admitted: criminal damage. She received a 12 month community order with ten rehabilitation days and £150 hours of unpaid work. She was ordered to pay £500 compensation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mark Vickers, 41, of Conan Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster, admitted: theft from a motor vehicle, drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and use a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance. He was fined £200 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six points.

Luke Wilson, 28, of Sherwood Drive, Ollerton, admitted: breach sexual harm prevention order. He was fined £653 and ordered to pay a £261 surcharge and £85 costs.

Carol Stevenson, 60, of Victoria Street, Catcliffe, Rotherham, admitted: assault by beating. She was fined £200 and ordered to pay £125 compensation, an £80 surcharge and £85 costs.