Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield, Ashfield and Worksop to be heard at the Magistrates Court

Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court:

Swinton Wells, 29, of West Street, Warsop Vale, Mansfield, admitted: assault an emergency worker. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Aaron Sanders, 31, of Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: driving without third party insurance and whilst disqualified, and two counts of driving with a controlled drug above the specified limit. He received a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay £85 costs. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Michael Thorley, 44, of Stockwell Court, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 66 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £135, with £210 costs and a £54 surcharge. He was disqualified for 17 months but the ban could be reduced by 25 per cent if he completes a rehabilitation course.

Laura Tomlinson, 37, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: thefts from shops. She received an 18-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a £26 surcharge with £219 compensation.

Nathan Vernon, 28, of Redruth Drive, Mansfield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Alan McEwen, 58, of Bretton Road, Ravenshead, admitted: driving without third party insurance and whilst disqualified. He was fined £846, with £85 costs and a £338 surcharge. He was disqualified for six months.

Daniel Wiles, 22, of Lichfield Road, Wheatley, Doncaster, admitted: fraudulently use a registration mark/document and driving without a licence. He was fined £200 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge. He received six penalty points on his licence.

Julie Naylor, 67, of Hazel Bank, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 130 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She received a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge. She was disqualified for 30 months.

Tanya Thredder, 29, of Vera Crescent, Rainworth, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. She was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Billy Cockburn, 27, of Cedar Lane, Ollerton, admitted: driving with 80 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £375 with £85 costs and a £150 surcharge. He was disqualified for 17 months, but the ban could be reduced by 25 per cent if he completes a rehabilitation course.

Ben Howcroft, 29, of Southwell Road East, Rainworth, Mansfield, admitted driving with 51 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months but the ban could be reduced by 25 per cent if he completes a rehabilitation course.

Linas Stanionis, 46, of Potter Street, Worksop, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in private place, namely knuckle duster. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Matthew Roberts, 33, of no fixed address, admitted: burglary other than dwelling - theft. He was jailed for eight weeks and ordered to pay £710 compensation.