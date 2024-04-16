Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dzintars Lacis, 47, of Percival Crescent, Sutton, admitted: driving with 95 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He received a 12 month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and seven rehabilitation days. He was disqualified for 48 months. He was ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lee Wass, 41, of Sherwood Close, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 82 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 22 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £923 and ordered to pay a £369 surcharge and £85 costs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mathew Wing, 33, of Elm Avenue, Hucknall, admitted: driving with 40 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 12 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £441 and ordered to pay a £176 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Craig Taylor, 32, of Stranraer Close, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: driving with 68 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes and failing to stop after a road accident. He was disqualified for 20 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £730 and ordered to pay a £329 surcharge and £85 costs.

Zoe Turner, 39, of Vickers Street, Warsop, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. She was disqualified for 20 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. She was fined £376 and ordered to pay a £150 surcharge and £85 costs.

Karl Stevenson, 28, of Collyer Road, Calverton, admitted: driving without insurance and while disqualified. He was jailed for 12 weeks and disqualified for 18 months. He was ordered to pay costs of £85.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kimberley Scotland, 71, of Hather Close, Gamston, Retford, admitted: driving with 64 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes and failing to stop after a road accident. She was disqualified for 40 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £465 and ordered to pay a £186 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michelle Horton, 51, of Sutton Road, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 86 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes and failing to stop after a road accident. She was disqualified for 22 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. She was fined £426 and ordered to pay a £170 surcharge and £85 costs.

Aislinn Woollams, 31, of Dove Croft, Ollerton, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. She was disqualified for 12 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. She was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Oscar Garton, 19, of Forest Road, Clipstone, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. He received a 12 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jordon Crowder, 26, of the Twitchell, Sutton, admitted: driving with 59 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes and failing to stop after a road accident. He was disqualified for 16 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

Daniel Kell, 34, of Brickyard Drive, Hucknall, admitted: shop thefts and possess a controlled drug of class a - cocaine. He was jailed for 24 weeks and ordered to pay £85 compensation.

Bailey Waddell, 23, of Shakespeare Street, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was disqualified for 12 months. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ryan Monte, 36, of Alfred Street, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £426 compensation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Peter McGarry, 53, of Alexandra Street, Kirkby, admitted: possess offensive weapons in private place. He was jailed for 18 weeks.

Andrew Cash, 41, of Brough Lane, Elksley, Retford, admitted: theft by finding. He received a 12 month community order with 12 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £800 compensation with a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

Simon Ward, 50, of Layton Burroughs, Mansfield, admitted: sex offenders register - fail comply with notification requirements. He was fined £40.

Jack Marsden, 29, of Doncaster Road, Langold, Worksop, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class a, stalking involving serious alarm/distress and breaching a non-molestation order. He received a 12 month community order with 18 rehabilitation days. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. A two-year restraining order was imposed.

Advertisement

Advertisement