Reports from the courts: latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court
Here is a round-up of some of the cases heard between January 12 and January 18.
Jonathan McGrath, 36, of Kingston Road, Worksop: admitted possessing a class C controlled drug. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.
Gary Doncaster, 36, of Sherwood Hall Road, Mansfield: admitted driving with 52 microgrammes when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified for 14 months but will receive a 25 per cent reduction if he passes a rehabilitation course.
Luke Mason, 20, of Chatsworth Street, Sutton: admitted making ten category C indecent images of a child, between January and June 2022. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge. He was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for five years, with 55 rehabilitation days, and placed on the sex offenders register for five years.
Mitchell Linaker, 34, of Padley Hill, Mansfield: admitted making homophobic threats. He was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs, a £114 surcharge and £150 compensation.
Maxwell Carter, 22, of Galway Road, Bircotes: admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour and assaulting an emergency worker. He received a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid. He was ordered to pay £85 costs, a £114 surcharge and £250 compensation.
Brandon Parke, 21, of Greenshank Road, Warsop Vale, Mansfield: admitted affray. He received a nine-week sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 20 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £600 compensation.
Harry Jackson, 23, of Leverton Road, Retford, admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a motor vehicle. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge.
John King, 44, of Canal Road, Worksop: admitted criminal damage, assault, and possession of knuckledusters. He was fined £583 and ordered to pay £85 costs, and a £233 surcharge, but no compensation was awarded.
Jessica Hunt, 29, of Edison Street, Kirkby: admitted driving with 116 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £288 with costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge. She was disqualified for 27 months but will receive a 25 per cent reduction if she passes a rehabilitation course.
Joshua Shelton, 33, of Greenwood Drive, Kirkby: admitted failing to stop after an accident, failing to provide specimen for analysis, criminal damage and assault. He was fined £666 and ordered to pay £200 compensation. He was disqualified for 20 months but will receive a 25 per cent reduction if he passes a rehabilitation course.
Michael Kirk, 29, of Prince street, Ilkeston: admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place, assaulting an emergency worker, and racially aggravated harassment. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and £50 compensation. He received a 12 month community order with a 31-day thinking skills programme and 15 rehabilitation days.
Shane Frost, 28, of Cheapside, Worksop: admitted two counts of theft. He received a 12 month community order with 31 rehabilitation days to address his thinking skills and was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £1,000 compensation.
Joseph Broadbent, 30, of Queen Street, Worksop: admitted assault by beating and breaching a community order. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge, with £100 compensation. He received a 20 week sentence, suspended for 12 months.
Carl Johnson, 44, of Elm Tree Road, Kirkby: admitted using threatening words and assault by beating of an emergency worker. He was fined £338, and ordered to pay a £252 surchage and £50 compensation.
Mark Johnson, 42, of Griffon Drive, Hucknall: admitted using threatening words. He was fined £576 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £230 surcharge.
Mitchell Johnson, 20, of Elm Tree Road, Kirkby: admitted possession of cannabis and using threatening words. He was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge.
Costel Matees, 32, of Whiteknights Road, Reading: admitted driving with 90 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £833 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £333 surcharge. He was disqualified for 23 months but will receive a 25 per cent reduction if he passes a rehabilitation course.
Wayne Stokes, 57, of Martyn Avenue, Sutton: admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge. He received a 12 week sentence, suspended for 18 months, with 100 hours of unpaid work and a six-month alcohol treatment programme. He was disqualified for 78 months but will receive a 25 per cent reduction if he passes a rehabilitation course.
Mateusz Niedbajlo, 29, of Austin Close, Mansfield: admitted driving with 70 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified for 20 months but will receive a 25 per cent reduction if he passes a rehabilitation course.
Daniel Peterson, 37, of no fixed address: admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, three counts of assault and one of criminal damage. He received a 12 week sentence, suspended for 18 months, with 20 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay commpensation of £300. He was disqualified from keeping dogs for five years.
Jake Miller, 18, of Silk Street, Sutton: admitted selling alcohol to a person aged under 18. He was fined £116 and ordered to pay £85 with a £46 surcharge.
Jennylee Topliss, 57, of Southwell Close, Kirkby: admitted driving without insurance and whilst disqualified. She was fined £120 and disqualified for 39 months.
Jordan Werkowski Freeman, 33, of Clarence Road, Long Eaton: admitted theft and breaching a suspended sentence. He was jailed for 12 weeks and ordered to pay £85 costs and £45 compensation.
Justin Salkeld, 52, of Galsworthy Close, Balby, Doncaster: admitted three counts of theft. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £220 compensation with a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.
Wayne Summers, 36, of Centenary Road, Mansfield: admitted assault and criminal damage. He received a 12-month community order with 14 rehabilitation days and a 31-day programme. He was ordered to pay £300 compensation, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
