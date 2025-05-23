Reports from the courts: latest cases from Worksop and Retford
Ryan Bolton, 31, of Gomersall Close, Retford, admitted: fraud by false representation. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £768. Compensation: £524.11. Fine: £1,920. Simon Child, 34, of White Avenue, Langold, admitted: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 28 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Costs: £85. Compensation: £490.63. Rafal Czuprynski, 48, of Radford Street, Worksop, admitted: criminal damage . Costs: £85. Surcharge: £123. Compensation: £500. Fine: £307. Joshua Hibbard, 26, of Kingsway, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cocaine. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £120. Disqualification period: 17 months. Fine: £300. Samuel Neal, 30, of Epsom Road, Cantley, Doncaster, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 102 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £192. Disqualification period: 26 months, disqualification reduction period: 26 weeks. Fine: £480.
Daniel Heeley Luty, 21, of Shaftesbury Green, Costhorpe, admitted: theft from a shop, and possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. Costs: £85. Conditional discharge: 12 months. Property to be forfeited and destroyed.
Trevor Lamb, 53, of Lincoln Street, Worksop, admitted: harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction. Imprisonment period: 6 months, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Fine: £100. Costs: £85.
Jack Collier, 34, of Highfield Lane, Worksop, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £120. Fine: £300.
Luke Pywell, 37, of Garside Street, Worksop, admitted: criminal damage, stalking involving fear of violence, use violence to secure entry to premises, and stalking without fear / alarm / distress. Total custodial period: 36 weeks. Suspended period: 18 months. Rehabilitation activity: 25 days. Restraining order. Compensation: £500.