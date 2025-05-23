Reports from the courts: latest cases from Worksop and Retford

By Tim Cunningham

Crown Court Reporter

Published 23rd May 2025, 11:02 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Nottinghamshire.

Ryan Bolton, 31, of Gomersall Close, Retford, admitted: fraud by false representation. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £768. Compensation: £524.11. Fine: £1,920. Simon Child, 34, of White Avenue, Langold, admitted: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 28 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Costs: £85. Compensation: £490.63. Rafal Czuprynski, 48, of Radford Street, Worksop, admitted: criminal damage . Costs: £85. Surcharge: £123. Compensation: £500. Fine: £307. Joshua Hibbard, 26, of Kingsway, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cocaine. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £120. Disqualification period: 17 months. Fine: £300. Samuel Neal, 30, of Epsom Road, Cantley, Doncaster, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 102 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £192. Disqualification period: 26 months, disqualification reduction period: 26 weeks. Fine: £480.

Daniel Heeley Luty, 21, of Shaftesbury Green, Costhorpe, admitted: theft from a shop, and possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. Costs: £85. Conditional discharge: 12 months. Property to be forfeited and destroyed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Trevor Lamb, 53, of Lincoln Street, Worksop, admitted: harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction. Imprisonment period: 6 months, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Fine: £100. Costs: £85.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Jack Collier, 34, of Highfield Lane, Worksop, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £120. Fine: £300.

Luke Pywell, 37, of Garside Street, Worksop, admitted: criminal damage, stalking involving fear of violence, use violence to secure entry to premises, and stalking without fear / alarm / distress. Total custodial period: 36 weeks. Suspended period: 18 months. Rehabilitation activity: 25 days. Restraining order. Compensation: £500.

News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice