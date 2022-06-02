Toby Graham, 30 of no fixed address admitted being drunk and disorderly in Worksop, on April 30. On May 17 he was fined £60, with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Connor Woodcock, 30, of Beehive Street, Retford, admitted driving with 44 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs, on March 26. On May 17 he was fined £100 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for 14 months, but the disqualification will be reduced by 25 per cent if he successfully completes a rehabilitation course.

James Smith, 34, of Water Lane, Retford, admitted assault, and two counts of theft, on April 30. On May 17 he received a 12 month community order with a six-month drug treatment. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation, with a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Notitngham Magistrates Court.

Luke Hawkins, 24, of Kedlestone Road, Worksop, admitted failing to comply with a community order by failing to attend appointments on December 7, 17, and 20. On May 6 he was fined £50 with £60 costs.

Darren Dutton, 48, of Anston Avenue, Worksop, admitted driving without due care and attention, on October 12, last year. On April 25 he was fined £750 with a £75 surcharge and £90 costs. HIs licence was endorsed with seven points.

Robert Webb, 42, of Shrewsbury Road, Worksop, denied driving with 81 mcgs of alcohol, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs, on March 20, 2021, but he was found guilty after a trial. On April 27 he was fined £500, with a £50 surcharge and £500 costs. His licence was endorsed with ten points.

Jordan Tyldesley, 29, of Queen's Road, Carlton-in-Lindrick, admitted four counts of assaulting an emergency worker, on July 27, 2020. On May 4 he received a six month sentence, suspended for 18 months, and was ordered to pay £550 compensation.