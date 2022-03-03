Jason Dyer, 50, of Southbreck Rise, Worksop, admitted driving with 49 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs, on July 24, last year, drunk and disorderly behaviour, on December 16, driving with 69 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs, and failing to stop after an accident, on December 24, 2020, using threatening words on January 7, damaging a lamppost on January 5, and driving with 46 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs, on July 24, 2021. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge imposed for criminal damage in October 2021, and a suspended sentence order for carrying a blade, imposed in March 2021. On January 12 he was jailed for 34 weeks, and banned from driving for 22 months. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation, a victim surcharge of £128, and costs of £268.

Alexander Waddingham, 37, of Wellington Street, Retford, admitted assault on September 8, last year. On January 12 he was fined £800 with £300 compensation, an £80 surcharge and £85 costs.

Sara Fletcher, 35, of Sunningdale, Retford, admitted driving with 62 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs, on December 5. On January 13 she was fined £370 with a £37 surcharge and £85 costs. She was banned for 17 months but the disqualification will be reduced by 129 days if he completes a rehabilitation course by December 2022.

Adrian White, 29, of Radford Street, Worksop, admitted taking a vehicle without the owner's consent, driving without a licence or insurance, and driving with 59 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs, on December 5, 2021. On January 13 he received a 12 month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work. He must also pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for 16 months but the disqualification will be reduced by 121 days if he completes a rehabilitation course by November 2022.

Ernest Moore, 74, of Church Walk, Worksop, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance on October 25, 2021, in breach of a suspended sentence for driving while disqualified in June 2020. On January 13 he was jailed for 36 weeks. He must pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for 48 months.

Reece McAllister, 26, of Broad Street, Worksop, was convicted in his absence of driving with 51 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs, and without insurance, on June 20, 2021. On January 17 he was fined £240 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for 14 months.