Reports from the courts: defendants from the Worksop area
These are the latest cases from the area of Nottinghamshire served by the Worksop Guardian that were heard at Nottingham Magistrates' Court, between Wednesday, December 22, and Wednesday, January 5.
Ashley Wilson, aged 29, of Potter Street, Worksop, admitted assaulting a police officer on October 10, theft on October 22, 30, and 31, November 3 6, 7, 26, and 30, December 3, 13 and 17, and breaching bail conditions on December 9. On December 22 she received 20 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with a drug rehabilitation requirement for six months and 20 rehabilitation days. She was also ordered to pay £280 in compensation.
Daniel Kirkwood, 34, of Prince Charles Road, Worksop, admitted two counts of interfering with a car, on December 24 and 31, and theft on December 31. On January 1 he received eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.
Dariusz Owczarczyk, 30, of Gateford Road, Worksop, admitted possession of a knife on January 1. On January 3 he received a six month sentence, suspended for 24 months. He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.
Valentine Adams, 32, of John Street, Worksop, admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend appointments on June 30 and July 15, 2021, fraud by false representation on August 12, 2021, and theft on September 15, 2021. On January 4 he was jailed for 16 weeks and ordered to pay £132 compensation.
Craig Rose, 41, care of Shrewsbury Road, Worksop, admitted theft on June 5, three counts of criminal damage on July 16, possession of cannabis and items in relation to a fraud, on October 14, and failing to attend court on September 30 and December 21. On January 4 he was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £474 in compensation to the stores he stole from and the owner of the items he damaged.