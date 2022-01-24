Ashley Wilson, aged 29, of Potter Street, Worksop, admitted assaulting a police officer on October 10, theft on October 22, 30, and 31, November 3 6, 7, 26, and 30, December 3, 13 and 17, and breaching bail conditions on December 9. On December 22 she received 20 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with a drug rehabilitation requirement for six months and 20 rehabilitation days. She was also ordered to pay £280 in compensation.

Daniel Kirkwood, 34, of Prince Charles Road, Worksop, admitted two counts of interfering with a car, on December 24 and 31, and theft on December 31. On January 1 he received eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.

Dariusz Owczarczyk, 30, of Gateford Road, Worksop, admitted possession of a knife on January 1. On January 3 he received a six month sentence, suspended for 24 months. He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.

Valentine Adams, 32, of John Street, Worksop, admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend appointments on June 30 and July 15, 2021, fraud by false representation on August 12, 2021, and theft on September 15, 2021. On January 4 he was jailed for 16 weeks and ordered to pay £132 compensation.