Reports from the court

Cases completed at Nottinghamshire Magistrate’s Court

MOTORING

Lewis Milne-Brown, aged 30, of Lancastrian Way, Worksop, drove a motor vehicle on a restricted road at speed of 37 miles per hour when the speed limit was 30 miles per hour. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Alin Pustai, aged 29, of Ferrars Road, Sheffield, drove a vehicle on the A57 in Worksop without a valid policy of insurance. He was fined £380 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £38 and costs of £85.

Michael Barnett, aged 50, of Anston Avenue, Worksop, drove a motor vehicle on Potter Street, Worksop, with an expired driving licence and no valid policy of insurance. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £66. He also recorded six points on his driving licence.

MISCELLANEOUS

Lee Hattel, aged 30, of Argyle Street, Nottingham, entered a train between Worksop and Nottingham for the purpose of travelling without having a valid ticket. He was fined £220, ordered to pay £7 in compensation, costs of £125 and a surcharge of £30.

James Dean, aged 31, of Henton Road, Edwinstowe, was compliant for the non-payment of child support and costs to the value of £2587.06. A liability order was made for the payment of £2587.06.

Robert Firbank, aged 40, of King Street, Worksop, was compliant for the non-payment of child support and costs to the value of £5076.44. A liability order was made for the payment of £5076.44.