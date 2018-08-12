Reports from the court

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court

Motoring

Barbara Ann Tomlinson, 60, of Strathavon Road Carlton in lindrick, pleaded guilty to driving with 83 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcg. She was disqualified from driving for 20 months and fined £300 with £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

James Siddall,24, of Cross Street Langold admitted driving with 58mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He also admitted driving a For Fiesta without the consent of the owner, without insurance and using a mobile phone while driving. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months with £30 victim surcharge and fined £120.

Aaron Fisher, 38, of Lichfield Close Worksop admitted driving with 66 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £400 with £40 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Oscar Szynal, 22, of Lincoln Street Worksop admitted driving with 67 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months ad fined £260 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Daniel David Stafford, 23, of Hirst Road Retford was found guilty of driving with cannabis in his bloodstream exceeding the prescribed limit. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £180 with £30 victim surcharge and £200 costs.

Threats

Peter William Lawrence, 27, of Clators Close Retford pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour towards police officers. He also admitted resisting a constable in the execution of his duty and driving while disqualified A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 12 days, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs