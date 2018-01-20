Reports from the court

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court

Violence

Daniel Bree Johnson, 29, of Manor Grove Worksop admitted assaulting a constable , He was fined £110 with £30 victim surcharge and £200 costs.

Kurt William Randall, 46, of Cheapside, Worksop admitted assaulting a female by beating her. He was discharged conditionally for two years with victim surcharge of £20 and £85 costs.

Theft

Craig Anthony Gee, 43, of Garside street, Worksop admitted stealing turkey to the value of £20 from Crawshaws. He also admitted possession of a quantity of class B drug Mamba. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months with £20 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Joanne Stephens, 47, of Mellish Road Langold admitted stealing cash from Thandi Supermarket. A community order was made with a curfew requirement and electronic monitoring for six weeks. She was ordered to pay £650 compensation

Miscellaneous

Kaden Bennet, 21, of Mellish Road Langold pleaded guilty to resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty. He was ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Jaden Allsop, 18, of Merdia Close Worksop admitted disposing of stolen goods a bracelet and two rings worth £50. He was fined £80 with costs of £85 and £85 victim surcharge.

Motoring

Luke Douglas Roe, 29, of Dukeries Crescent Worksop admitted driving with 95 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcg. A community order was made with a requirement to take part in a drink impaired drivers programme and a rehabilitation activity requirement. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months with £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Breach

Martin Jay Heath,37, of Vicoria Square Worksop admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order by entering Asda in Worksop town centre which he was prohibited from doing. He was committed to prison for a total of 10 weeks. Offence aggravated by previous offending. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Drugs

Banjamin Poynton, 29, of Trent Street Retford admitted possession of cannabis. A community order was made with a drug rehabilitation requirement, victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £86.

Lee Anthony Edmond, 42, of Queen Street Retford admitted possession of class A drug cocaine. He was fined £120 with £85 victim surcharge and costs of £85.