Recruitment is now open for volunteer police cadets in Nottinghamshire

There are currently more than 180 police cadets in Nottinghamshire Police that are aged between 11-18-years-old.

The Volunteer Police Cadets (VPC) is the nationally recognised police uniformed youth group throughout the UK and its purpose is not to recruit police officers of the future, but to encourage the spirit of adventure and good citizenship amongst its members.

During their time with the Force, cadets gain a unique insight into modern day policing whilst providing them with exciting opportunities including visiting different departments across the organisation such as the Control Room, Custody and the Firearms and Dog section. Cadets are also given the opportunity to build interpersonal skills by taking part in social, sports and team-building activities.

Recruitment is open for volunteer police cadets

The aims of the Volunteer Police Cadet Scheme are to promote a practical understanding of policing amongst all young people, to encourage the spirit of adventure and good citizenship, to support local policing priorities through volunteering and give young people a chance to be heard and to inspire young people to participate positively in their communities.

Nottinghamshire Police currently operate two programmes, Junior Cadets for 13 to 15-year olds and Senior Cadets for 16 to 18-year olds.

The police have now opened recruitment for police cadets to enrol on the programme from September.

If you are interested in becoming a police cadet they have a number of vacancies across the county including, City Centre, Force Headquarters Arnold, Mansfield, Worksop, Bulwell and Bestwood.