Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It comes as the Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) said the new data only represents "a fraction" of the "unprecedented" level of theft retailers are facing.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show about 13,700 shoplifting offences were recorded by Nottinghamshire Police in the year to June – up from 10,700 in 2022 and a record high since equivalent records began in the year to June 2007.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It follows trends across England and Wales where reports of shoplifting increased 25 per cent, from 293,000 offences in 2021-22 to 365,200 last year.

Nottinghamshire Police have recorded more than 13,000 shoplifting offences in the last year. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

However, it was below the 368,700 shoplifting crimes recorded in 2019, before the pandemic.

James Lowman, ACS chief executive, said: "Convenience retailers are facing unprecedented levels of theft against their businesses at the hands of prolific offenders who are targeting stores repeatedly without fear of reproach."

He added: "These incidents take a huge toll on retailers and their colleagues, so it’s crucial that every incident reported to the police gets investigated."

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said the ONS figures show a rise in reported shoplifting to police, but only represent ‘a fraction’ of what is happening.

He added: "The vast majority of theft still goes unreported, as retailers are frustrated at the lack of response and follow-up activity from their local police forces.

Overall theft offences have increased 10 per cent from the previous year, with 1.7 million crimes recorded in the year to June.

The ONS said this rise was predominantly the result of increases in theft offences against businesses, such as shoplifting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Nottinghamshire, police recorded about 36,000 theft offences in 2022-23 – a rise from 33,200 the year before.

Paddy Lillis, Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers general secretary, added: "Shoplifting is not a victimless crime, theft from shops has long been a major flashpoint for violence and abuse against shopworkers."

“Having to deal with repeated and persistent shoplifters can cause issues beyond the theft itself like anxiety, fear and in some cases physical harm to retail workers."