Record number of domestic abuse offences recorded in Nottinghamshire last year

Office for National Statistics figures show 15,397 domestic abuse-related crimes were recorded by Nottinghamshire Police in the year to March, up from 13,583 the year before and the highest number since 2015-16, when comparable records began.

The number of violent domestic abuse-related crimes in Nottinghamshire also reached a record high last year, rising from 10,557 to 11,864.

Advertisement

Nationally, 910,000 domestic abuse offences were recorded in the year to March.

Figures have revealed the scale of domestic violence in Nottinghamshire.

Ruth Davison, of domestic abuse organisation Refuge, said the figures show “we are still facing an epidemic of violence against women and girls which shows no sign of stopping”.

In Nottinghamshire, 1,181 cases led to 879 charges, meaning the charge rate rose from 71 per cent in 2020-21 to 74 per cent last year.

Advertisement

Detective Superintendent Justine Wilson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force has a dedicated team of specially trained officers working to investigate domestic abuse offences, bring perpetrators to justice and provide help and support to survivors.

Advertisement

“I’m pleased to see more survivors are having the confidence to come forward, in the knowledge they will be listened to and supported.

“We take all reports of domestic abuse seriously and urge victims and survivors, as well as their friends and families, to continue to speak to us.

Advertisement

“When we receive a report of domestic abuse, we think not only of what we can do to bring the perpetrator to justice, but also what we and our partners can do to safeguard victims and their families.

“We use all the tools available to us, including the use of domestic abuse protection notices, in addition to the increase in our positive outcomes through the criminal justice system.

Advertisement

“In 2021, we issued 187 domestic abuse protection notices, with 177 of these being made into domestic violence protection orders, increasing safeguarding.

“Last year, we also completed 356 Clare’s Law disclosures to people who may be at risk or further abuse.

Advertisement