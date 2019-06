A re-appeal for missing Hucknall teenager McKenzie Lennox has led to the 13-year-old boy being found.

McKenzie was reported missing from the Hucknall area on June 8, 2019.

McKenzie Lennox.

Nottinghamshire Police issued a re-appeal for the teenager yesterday (June 20) and the boy was found.

Officers have thanked the public who helped in the search to find Mckenzie by sharing our appeals to find him on social media and in the local press.