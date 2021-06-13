Range Rover stolen using 'missing' spare key found on M1
A Range Rover which had been stolen using it’s ‘missing’ spare key was recovered on the M1.
The victim had purchased the car at a discounted price as it only had one key.
A tweet from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: “Victim buys Range Rover with only one key at discount price and returns home. Stolen later in the evening.
"We pick it up on the motorway where it fails to stop and goes contraflow. Driver runs but arrested. The missing spare key was used to steal it.”