Ranby prisoner started fires in his cell in desperate bid to be transferred

Raymond Brown smashed the observation panel in his cell door with his television set and began throwing pieces of lighted paper on to the landing, at 5.45pm, on June 30.

Emma Gilberthorpe, prosecuting, said that five days earlier Brown had fought with a fellow inmate who was trying to impose a debt on him.

The court heard he had been locked in his cell after his food had been spat in.

HMP Ranby

"He only did this to be disruptive so he could get moved," she said. "He was transferred to another wing. He wasn't happy and said he would do what it takes to be moved."

On July 10, Brown began lighting pieces of paper with his vape pen and causing a lot of smoke. When officers entered the cell he was initially unresponsive.

It cost £1,484 cost to repair the damage from the first blaze and £1,454 for the second.

Brown later complained that he was 'physically moved with nothing more than a duvet and four toilet rolls'. He told officers he wasn't given any antipsychotic medication and didn't intend to cause harm to anyone except himself.

Ms Gilberthorpe said he has a number of previous convictions, including robbery, and was last in trouble for theft and drunken disorderly behaviour. He has been recalled to prison until 2025.

Brown, aged 33, of Raleigh Street, Nottingham, represented himself via video-link after a law firm pulled out because it didn't receive legal aid paperwork in time.

"I do not disagree with anything the prosecutor said," he told the court. "She has been quite honest."

He said he has since had ‘a complete change around,’ has started education courses, and is making ‘positive and inspirational videos’ for other inmates.

“I was unwell,” he said. “I had a metal breakdown. I am well again. I hope this isn’t going to knock me back too far.”

The presiding magistrate praised him for his honesty but pointed out the risks created by starting fires in enclosed environments.

