Ranby prisoner mistakenly spat into guard’s face after receiving stab threats

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Jason Lee smashed out the observation panel of his segregation cell and spat at the right side of the officer’s face, hitting her in the eye, on April 14, at 11.10am.

Lottie Tyler, prosecuting, said the officer saw the 22-year-old ‘smirking’ at her and she washed her face afterwards, because the incident made her feel ‘disgusted and anxious’.

The court heard Lee has six previous convictions for 15 offences and was sentenced to 44 months’ custody, for burglary and robbery, in June 2020.

HMP Ranby

Lee apologised in a letter and was later shipped out to HMP Oakwood, near Wolverhampton, to serve the rest of his sentence.

Lee, of Byron Close, Newark, admitted assaulting an emergency worker.

The court heard he has been out of prison for six days, but will remain on licence until 2025 and on post-sentence supervision until September 2023. In addition he is on an electronically-monitored tag, is urine-tested weekly, and must abide by a 7pm-7am curfew.

Lee’s defence solicitor said the spit was not aimed intentionally at the officer.

“He had been having a lot of trouble on the wing,” he said. “He believed his life was in danger and he had no friends on the block.

“He had been begging to be moved out but the officers didn’t believe him.”

The court heard Lee deliberately smashed his cell up to get moved to segregation two-and-a-half months earlier.

“On that day someone threatened to stab him,” Lee’s counsel said.

“He was trying to spit at the other male and unfortunately it connected with the officer.

“He doesn't have the best record, but this is out of character for him. He is looking for a job.”