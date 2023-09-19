News you can trust since 1895
Ranby inmate who tipped bucket of human waste over prison guard sent to the crown court

A Ranby inmate who poured a bucket of human waste over a prison officer has been sent to the crown court to be sentenced.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 19th Sep 2023, 17:23 BST- 1 min read
CCTV captured the moment Kane Dawson approached the officer after he had been dealing with an assault on a different inmate, in a lobby area on April 18, magistrates in Mansfield were told.

He threw the bucket containing faeces and urine directly at him and made a "renewed attempt to ensure all the contents spilled over him.”

His victim’s torso, beard and face were “immediately drenched” and other prisoners were seen putting their T-shirts over their faces to avoid the stench.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
In a statement, the officer said: “When I first started my career I expected a certain level of violence and abuse.

“Most of the time this is not personal. This was a deliberate and premeditated attack.”

He said it was “much worse than being punched and kicked” and he couldn't get the smell out of his nose for some time.

“Being singled out in an environment where we already out-numbered 30 to one is terrifying," the officer added.

Dawson, who has 14 previous convictions for 36 offences was jailed for robbery and theft in June 2021. He was due for release in December. He has a relevant previous conviction from 2017 for assaulting a constable.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, conceded that the case will have to go to the crown court.

Dawson, aged 22, and currently of HMP Nottingham, admitted administering a poison/noxious thing with intent to injure/aggrieve when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He was remanded to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on October 10.