Ranby inmate splashed prison guard with blood as he tried to strangle her

Steven McVarrie attacked the officer as she tried to stop him from reaching a nurse who was brought to treat him while he was in isolation, at 4pm, on March 4, this year.

She pushed him away and McVarrie, aged 29, shouted: "I'm not scared of hurting women like you," and grabbed her again, before another prisoner helped drag him off.

Prosecutor Sharioz Ahmed said the officer was covered with his blood, some of which made contact with a recent burn on her skin.

HMP Ranby

She went to hospital in Sheffield, after a prolonged wait in Rotherham A&E, and was given a course of medication, but the court doesn't have a more recent update on her condition.

The court heard McVarrie has a previous conviction for assaulting an emergency worker from May 18, 2021.

Arjun Madahar, mitigating, said: "It's a shame it has come to this because he had quite a positive relationship with the officer. He intends to write a letter of apology."

He said the defendant has underlying mental health issues, including anxiety and depression, and is classed as vulnerable.

Mr Madahar said McVarrie recently received new medication and had 'an unpleasant exchange with a colleague of the officer,' who referred to him being on suicide watch, just before the attack.

McVarrie was jailed in May last year and was recalled to prison after he missed probation appointments, the court heard

"In fact he missed the appointments because he had a Covid-19 diagnosis," Mr Madahar said. "He takes full responsibility. He is keen to engage with drug and alcohol support."

McVarrie, of Haslemere Court, Derby, admitted the assault by beating of an emergency worker, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

Magistrates jailed him for 12 weeks and told him he will serve half the time in custody. He was also made subject to 12 months of post-sentence supervision.