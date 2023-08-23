News you can trust since 1895
Ranby inmate jailed for arson set fire to cell because he wanted to be moved

A Ranby prisoner who was serving a sentence for arson started a fire in his cell because he wanted to be moved, a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 11:00 BST

Nathan Smith, 33, currently of HMP Stocken, in Rutland, admitted arson without lawful excuse when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, by video-link, on Wednesday.

The court heard Smith handed a note to prison staff threatening to set fire to his cell unless he was moved on March 24.

The next morning the fire alarm went off and he was found by staff next to a fire in his cell which he was feeding with bits of paper.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
In all, £475 of smoke damage was caused. Magistrates were told Smith was jailed in February last year for arson endangering life.

Ryan Higginbotham, for Smith, agreed that the starting point for punishment was beyond the power of the court.

Smith was remanded as a serving prisoner until September 27 when he will appear at Nottingham Crown Court to be sentenced.