Ranby inmate jailed for arson set fire to cell because he wanted to be moved
Nathan Smith, 33, currently of HMP Stocken, in Rutland, admitted arson without lawful excuse when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, by video-link, on Wednesday.
The court heard Smith handed a note to prison staff threatening to set fire to his cell unless he was moved on March 24.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The next morning the fire alarm went off and he was found by staff next to a fire in his cell which he was feeding with bits of paper.
In all, £475 of smoke damage was caused. Magistrates were told Smith was jailed in February last year for arson endangering life.
Ryan Higginbotham, for Smith, agreed that the starting point for punishment was beyond the power of the court.
Smith was remanded as a serving prisoner until September 27 when he will appear at Nottingham Crown Court to be sentenced.