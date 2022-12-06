News you can trust since 1895

Rampton patient punched care assistant while they played on Nintendo

A Rampton patient who punched a member of staff in the back of his head had asked him for help to complete a video game, a court has heard.

By Tim Cunningham
Adewale Aderonmu was described as 'very calm' when he began playing on a Nintendo Switch, on May 18, said prosecutor Lucy Woodcock.

An NHS health care assistant entered the games room and Aderonmu ‘asked him to help conquer a level of the game’ before hitting him four times.

His victim blacked out for five seconds and when he recovered saw other members of staff detaining the defendant.

Mansfield Magistrates Court
The court heard he has six previous convictions for 18 offences - 12 of which are violent.

Representing himself, Aderonmu claimed the attack had been instigated by someone else.

"I didn't know what I was doing," he said. "It's just crazy."

Aderonmu, 36, admitted assaulting an emergency worker at Mansfield Magistrates Court via the video-link, on Thursday.

He was ordered to pay £200 compensation and £85 court costs.

