Rampton patient lashed out at staff member who ‘badgered’ him into getting involved

A Rampton patient felt he was being badgered to get involved with life on the ward when he lashed out and kicked a healthcare assistant in the head, a court has heard.

Brendon Carrier threw a punch which knocked the man to the ground and kicked him while calling him names, on May 21 last year, said prosecutor Lucy Woodcock.

His victim had to take nine days off work to recover.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Carrier had been at the hospital for six months and spent much of his time in his room.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

"The complainant was badgering him to come out to the dining room," said Mr Pridham. "He felt intimidated by the member of staff but accepts he overreacted.”

He said when Carrier approached the healthcare assistant he was grabbed from behind by another member of staff and his arms were pinned.

"That's when he lashed out," he said.

At the time Carrier, who has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder as well as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism, was being medicated “quite considerably”.

Mr Pridham said Carrier's mental health was “poor” at the time, but there has been no repetition of bad behaviour in the 12 months since.

"He deserves credit for pleading guilty at the first available opportunity,” he said. "He has no record to speak of."

Carrier, aged 28, admitted assaulting an emergency worker when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrats Court, by video-link, on Tuesday.