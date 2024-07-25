Rampton patient bit and punched members of staff while getting her hair done

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Rampton patient who bit and punched members of staff while getting her hair done has been ordered to pay them compensation, a court has heard.

Cher Taylor bit a health care worker on the arm and broke the skin before punching a second worker "multiple times" on August 1, magistrates in Mansfield were told.

After she was restrained her first victim required immunisation while her second began to feel dizzy and had to go home with a headache.

"The consequences were quite serious," the prosecutor said. "Clearly these people were doing their jobs.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

"It's very concerning that people who are there to care have been assaulted. The options for prosecution are limited."

She said Taylor, aged 38, was detained under a hospital order made in November 2017 following six previous convictions for battery.

"Her release is not likely to be imminent," said Mark Stocks, mitigating. "It is common for consultant psychiatrists to make statements saying there are no clinical reasons why people in Ms Taylor's situation can't be prosecuted.

"She suffers from a personality disorder, psychosis, autism and learning difficulties. It is clear the first two affect her behaviour.

"Therefore what happened was more of a symptom of her serious mental health conditions than any genuine desire to cause harm to the nurses.”

The court heard Taylor is entitled to credit for the guilty pleas to assaulting emergency workers which she entered via video-link at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

She was ordered to pay £200 compensation to the man she punched and £500 to the man she bit.