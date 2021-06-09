Question police chiefs on crime and anti-social behaviour in Rother Valley

Alexander Stafford MP has organised a virtual open meeting with chief superintendent Lynne Knox, police and crime commissioner Alan Billings and local officers on Tuesday June 15 at 3pm.

Mr Stafford said: “Tackling crime in Rother Valley has long been, as my constituents will know, at the top of my agenda.

“I have been working closely with South Yorkshire Police, particularly in recent months, to ensure that a tough stance on crime is taken, ensuring that our wonderful area is a safe place to live, work and raise a family.

Chief superintendent Lynne Knox and South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Alan Billings

To request joining details and submit questions email [email protected]