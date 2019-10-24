Pub heroes faced potential "knife slicing" in Sutton

Customers at a Sutton pub were threatened by a mentally-ill man when they stepped in to help a screaming woman, a court heard.

They were in the White Swan's beer garden when they heard the woman cry "get off me", and saw her being pushed into a bus stop by Sufiyan Hussain, at 6.45pm, on February 8.

Three customers, including a security guard from the Idlewells cente, ran out and approached Hussain, who was with another man, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

Hussain told his friend, who had a backpack: "Get your knife out and slice them."

"He then ran at one of the witnesses who was trying to calm the situation down, and chased him around the bus station bays, threatening him," Mr Carr said.

They retreated to the pub and called police, watching as Hussain and his friend ran off in the direction of Forest Street.

Police later found the pair on Outram Street, where Hussain said: "You're all t**** and I am mentally ill."

Hussain, 22, of Patchwork Road, Shirebrook, denied the offence, but was found guilty after he failed to turn up for a trial on October 17.

Denise Aubrey, mitigating, said Hussain missed the court date because a letter had been sent to his mum's address and he only got the information "a couple of days later" and "handed himself in."

She said he has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), psychosis and depression, and was taking medication.

"He struggles with basic things and is facing eviction," Ms Aubrey added.

On Thursday, Mansfield magistrates accepted "there may have been some confusion over court dates" and that the offence predated a community order.

A new community order was imposed for 12 months, with 12 rehabilitation days.

Compensation of £75 was ordered for each of the three witnesses.

