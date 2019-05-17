Psychotic man tried to "drill" through housemate's bedroom door in Sutton

A man tried to force open a bedroom door with a piece of metal during a psychotic episode while his house-mate braced herself on the other side, a court heard.

Alex Downes drank two litres of strong cider before arguing with the woman and storming out of their shared home, on Sutton Road, Huthwaite, on April 3.

Earlier in the day he had taken his friend of 15 years to a doctor's appointment, but his temper changed, and he began demanding car keys from her, said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

When she locked him out, he used a garden rake to smash a rear window and she hit his hands as he reached through to unlock the dead-bolts.

She told police: "He looked so angry he was capable of anything."

When she wedged herself against a bed to keep her bedroom door shut, Downes "drilled" through it, and dislodged a mirror which hit her on the head, Mr Hollett added.

He punched a hole in the door as his house-mate called the police.

"She wants him to get the help that he needs, but believes prison won't help him," said Mr Hollett.

Probation officer Sarah Todd said Downes was very remorseful, and thought she had blocked the door with a piece of furniture.

She said he suffers from a bi-polar disorder, but stopped taking his medication and experienced a psychotic episode.

The court heard he "reacted badly and regrets the situation."

Downes, 47, of Elliot Drive, Ilkeston, admitted common assault and using violence to secure entry to premises, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He received a 12 month community order, with an alcohol treatment order, and ten rehabilitation days.

He was ordered to pay £50 compensation to his house-mate, with £85 court costs and an £85 government surcharge.

