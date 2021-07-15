£1,000 reward offered as police step up hunt for arsonists in Worksop and Retford

Extra patrols – including uniform and plain-clothed officers – have also been put in place in both towns as officers step up attempts to catch those responsible.

Detectives are also using CCTV and intelligence to build up evidence and help put a stop to the incidents.

It comes as six cars were set alight in a car park off Main Street, in Bothamsall near Retford at around 1.15am on July 13.

The aftermath of the fires on Main Street, in Bothamsall near Retford at around 1.15am on July 13.

Officers are now working with Crimestoppers who is offering £1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Detectives are linking this latest incident to three other arson attacks, which began with two police cars being set on fire at Worksop Police Station in the early hours of June 21.

A Porsche and an Audi were set on fire in Talbot Road, Worksop, on July 4.

Neigbourhood Inspector Neil Bellamy, said: "Detectives are linking these incidents and we are making good progress in the investigation.

"We believe at least two people are behind these attacks and have reason to believe they travelled to the scenes on motorbikes.

"Arson is an incredibly serious offence and we are absolutely determined to catch those responsible.

"Thankfully no one has been injured in the incidents but deliberately starting a fire is incredibly reckless and dangerous.

"We are stepping up patrols in the area and are responding with a full-force approach.

"We will be working with intelligence teams and carrying out plain-clothed operations in a bid to catch the offenders out unawares while detectives continue their progress with the investigation.

"This work is further bolstered by offering a £1,000 reward through Crimestoppers which we are hoping will provide the final pieces of information needed to bring this spate to a close.

“If anyone has seen suspicious activity in the Retford and Worksop area in the last few weeks, please get in touch.

"If you have CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage we would also like to hear from you. Anyone who has noticed someone they know acting suspiciously should also get in touch."

Chris Navin, station manager at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We are working very closely with our police colleagues on the investigations following the incidents overnight.

“Not only can deliberate fire settings cause serious damage to personal property and the environment, but it takes our resources away from other emergencies that we may need to respond to.

“People within our local communities have been seriously effected by these incidents, both financially and emotionally.

“When fires are set, they can very quickly get out of control and can endanger people’s lives.

“At Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, we have a partnership with FireStoppers, where people can report information about deliberate fire settings anonymously to help the police find who is responsible.

"If you know or see anything, you can ring 0800 169 5558 or visit www.firestoppersreport.co.uk.”

Lydia Patsalides, from Crimestoppers said: “Deliberate fire-setting is reckless. Besides the large financial cost, considerable inconvenience and tying up of fire crews, it could only be a matter of time before someone gets seriously hurt."

Anyone with information should call Notts Police on 101 quoting incident 227 of July 13.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.