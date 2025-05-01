Prolific Worksop thief jailed after being chased down by officers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A wanted shop thief has been jailed after being chased down and detained by officers in Worksop.

Geoffrey Loverseed, aged 46, had been caught on CCTV as he stole laundry items and meat products from Tesco’s in Gatefold Road on April 16 and April 26.

Loverseed, a prolific offender with multiple previous convictions, was spotted by an officer in Worksop on Saturday evening, and immediately fled.

With Sgt Mark Talbot hot on his heels, Loverseed was running along Gladstone Street when he was spotted and intercepted by PC Archie Fogg, who was manning the cordon for the John Street explosion.

Geoffrey Loverseed was jailed when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on April 28, Loverseed, of Gateford Road, Worksop, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and was jailed for 28 days.

He was also ordered to pay compensation.

Insp Rob Harrison, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: “Loverseed is a prolific local offender who has served multiple prison sentences for theft and similar offences.

“He and others like him are a blight on our town and cause a disproportionate amount of harm to local retailers.

“Whilst we understand that many of our most prolific offenders have very complex needs and require help to change their behaviour, our primary interest is to protect our residents and retailers from criminality.

“That’s why we will continue to maintain pressure on these individuals and lock them up whenever they step out of line.”