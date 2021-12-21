Prolific Worksop shoplifter who targeted stores at "an alarming rate" is jailed

Ann Marie Fitzpatrick, aged 49, of Rayton Spur, Kilton, Worksop, was sentenced to 10 weeks imprisonment when she attended court on Friday, December 17.

Officers from the Worksop town centre beat team attended the home of Fitzpatrick on Thursday, December 16 after it was reported she had committed a shop theft at a local store.

The theft also breached Fitzpatrick’s bail conditions from being previously charged with two shoplifting offences.

Ann Marie Fitzpatrick was jailed for 10 weeks on December 17.

Fitzpatrick was charged and remanded to attend court on December 17, where she pleaded guilty to all three shop thefts.

Town centre beat manager and arresting officer PC Eoin Wilson said: “Fitzpatrick is a prolific shoplifter who has targeted Worksop’s town centre stores at an alarming rate and continued to commit offences over the festive period.