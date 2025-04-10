Prolific Worksop shoplifter doesn't know why he stole random selection of goods

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the most prolific shoplifters in Worksop doesn't know why he stole a random selection of items including Spam, chocolate eggs and circular saw blades, a court has heard.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacob Fores told magistrates: "I don't know why I commit crime but I do it. I can walk into a shop with £500 in my pocket and I'll steal something."

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said Fores, aged 26, stole 17 tins of tuna and eight cans of Spam, worth £41, from a One Stop Shop on June 1 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He took £56.65 of items from the Co-op on June 21, three packs of circular saw blades, worth £25, from Toolstation on August 1, and perfume from Manton pharmacy on August 14.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

On September 10 he stole £48 of wireless charging pads from B&Q, and around £50 of chocolate eggs and laundry items from Asda on January 7.

Ms Allsop said Fores is described as "one of the most prolific offenders in Worksop," and police say he has a cocaine problem.

“There is an application for a criminal behaviour order prohibiting him from entering shops in an area of Worksop,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard he has 18 previous convictions for 56 offences and he was last convicted of shop theft in April last year.

Neil Taylor, mitigating, said Fores sustained a brain injury after he was hit by a police vehicle in an accident five or six years ago.

"He spent a considerable time in hospital and a neurological rehabilitation unit," he said. "He has issues with not thinking things through. These offences tend to be impulsive.

"He isn't committing shop theft to fund a drug habit. He doesn't make excuses. He holds his hands up. There is no reason for him to commit these shop thefts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I appreciate how bizarre it sounds. There is no underlying issue which you usually see before the courts."

Fores, of Sherwood Road, Worksop, admitted six counts of shop theft after initially denying them at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

On Thursday, he received 16 weeks in custody and was ordered to pay £246.74 compensation, £400 costs and a £154 surcharge.